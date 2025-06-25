NASCAR Fans React as Fox’s Mike Joy Drops Welcome Lime Rock Announcement

Over the past 24 years, FOX has meticulously crafted its on-air product, blending polished studio shows, viewers’ favorite pit reporters, and an iconic booth trio. Its coverage has become synonymous with thrilling Sunday afternoon viewing, starting each season with the Daytona 500 and running through mid-season, establishing a consistent and compelling motorsports narrative.

FOX’s NASCAR coverage is its broadcasting booth, composed of lead announcer, veteran analysts, and spotters logging real-time insights. This format has evolved over the years, paring down to a tight-knit team that delivers both technical analysis and emotional storytelling. At the heart of the FOX booth is Mike Joy, with Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick making up the trio.

Beginning in the 1970s as a public address announcer at Riverside Park Speedway and advancing through Radio and CBS, Joy became FOX’s voice of NASCAR when the network secured its first broadcast deal in 2001. A Daytona 500 veteran, Joy has narrated over 45 runnings of NASCAR’s biggest race across radio and TV, edging into Hall of Fame legend status through steadfast consistency and storytelling gravitas.

Joy, also a proven racer, competing in sports car events at Lime Rock Park and beyond, makes this a full-circle moment for him to be a part of the FOX booth at the same track once again. Joy himself confirmed that he will be at the controls for FOX’s broadcast of the NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park, as he wrote on X, “Headed to @limerockpark for the @NASCAR_Trucks race for @FOXSports. Saturday, 1pm on @FOX!”

With new competition that descended on the scene with Amazon Prime entering the motorsports broadcasting market for 5 NASCAR Cup Series races, FOX Sports faced several issues with its viewership and efficacy in broadcasting. Jamie Little has been calling the shots, alongside Michael Waltrip and Trevor Bayne. Although there’s no clarity on what Joy’s role would be, the mere announcement of his feature at Lime Rock lit up social media, in what was seen as a rare win for FOX.

NASCAR world erupts with Mike Joy’s announcement

“They should be honored to have the GOAT of racing commentary at their track!” said one fan. Fans are eagerly dubbing Joy a national treasure and celebrating his deep roots in both broadcasting and racing. One can not help but reminisce about Joy racing a Datsun Bluebird at the historic NASCAR festival, showcasing how his longtime love for the track makes this return even more meaningful.

Another fan also reminisced about racing legacy at the track, commenting joyfully, “You raced there yourself in your IMSA days, so you know what it’s like out there.” As a seasoned historic racer, Joy competed and even secured a win in the 2013 Historic Trans-Am event at Lime Rock, driving past Turn 1 and recalling how, standing on the same hillside, he once watched legends like Mark Donohue become completely overcome with emotion. He also returned in 2022 to finish 2nd in another Trans-Am race at Lime Rock, just behind his son, underscoring not just his but the entire family’s deep connection to the track and the sport.

Some other fans also wished him well, traveling to Lime Rock Park, Connecticut, for the Truck Series race on Saturday. “Safe travels and it will be fun hearing you in the booth,” wrote the fan. While another expressed excitement over watching him on screen, commentating play-by-play, the fiery race unfolding before them with extra vigor and enthusiasm. “Love that!! Looking forward to it!” commented the fan.

While fans had been quite disappointed with FOX’s broadcast performance as compared to the brand new Amazon Prime broadcast, Joy’s return just sparked a wave of excitement and hope for FOX to revive its earlier glory. “Are you commentating? If so, huge W by FOX to let you in,” said another fan. Unfortunately, this is going be a cameo role for Joy, much like Larry McReynolds’ feature with FOX, and he confirmed this. “No. I’ll be contributing, but not calling the race…@FOXSports’ full-time truck booth of @JamieLittleTV & @MW55 will be joined by @Tbayne6.”

Not just Parker Kligerman, but it seems Mike Joy also couldn’t hold his temptation for being part of the historic NASCAR event at Lime Rock Park.