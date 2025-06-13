NASCAR Fans React to Kevin Harvick’s Family News

When it comes to mixing racing and family life, Kevin Harvick does it better than most. Whether he is cheering on his son Keelan’s racing milestones or sharing a wholesome weekend with his family, Harvick’s social media has long been a heartwarming pit stop for fans. The 2014 Cup Series Champion may have retired from full-time racing, but make no mistake—he’s still running laps around the Internet while giving us proud dad content.

But this time? Harvick’s latest post hit the throttle. Fans were caught off guard in the best way possible—thrilled, buzzing, and maybe even wiping away a happy tear or two. What did he post that got everyone so fired up? Let’s just say the Harvick household might need to clear some more space on the trophy shelf.

Piper Harvick’s first steps into motorsport

Kevin Harvick, who last suited up in the Cup Series back in 2023 with Stewart-Haas Racing, has been a household name in stock car racing for what feels like forever. Now 49, he and his wife, DeLana, are proud parents to two kids: Keelan Paul, already carving his own path in the racing world, and Piper Grace, who was just getting started. However, we even raced against Keelan in the Cars Tours events, but now, it’s Piper’s turn to grab the spotlight.

Earlier today, Kevin Harvick took to X to share a proud papa moment: Piper’s seat pour. He writes, “Looks like we’ve got another racer in the family! Piper got her first seat pour today with big bro @KeelanHarvick supervising!” The post lit up pretty quickly, with love pouring in from across NASCAR Nation. Piper, just seven years old, was officially making her first lap towards a racing future, and fans couldn’t get enough of it.

From awe to encouragement, the responses make one thing clear: the Harvick legacy is in very good hands. As Kevin shares glimpses of Piper’s karting session, she might certainly be charting her own course. Who knows? Piper could end up staring away from NASCAR and heading straight into the world of open-wheel racing.

With Kevin Harvick‘s family so actively involved, Harvick’s passion for stock car racing clearly runs deep, and it’s become a generational bond. His son, Keelan Harvick, is already making a name for himself behind the wheel. Earlier this year, the 12-year-old raced head-to-head with Kevin at Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, California, in front of a packed crowd and their entire family cheering from the sidelines. Keelan Harvick couldn’t hold back his excitement when asked about his race as he claimed victory, saying, “It was really cool just ’cause there were a lot of fans, and it was just really cool to race against my dad and have everybody there.”

On Happy Hour, Keelan also reflected on a key lesson his dad taught him: the importance of finishing what you start. That advice hit home during their battle in the cars tour mission bank 250 – a double-stage event that features two 75-lap Pro Late Model runs. However, little Piper might have to wait a few more years before she trades paint with her dad. Fans couldn’t hold back their cheers, already calling dibs on Team Piper before she’s even run her first lap.

Piper’s racing debut sparks fan frenzy

The second Kevin Harvick shared the news of his daughter Piper getting her custom race seat, fans from the NASCAR world came flooding in with excitement and some seriously funny replies. Kyle Busch’s video production manager, Tyson Winter, kicked it off with some expert approval: “Impact Foam—best in the industry 💯.” No surprise here. If Piper is going to follow her brother Keelan’s fast footsteps, safety and style have to go hand-in-hand.

But the real star of the comment section? DeLana Harvick. Fans had one big question about how Mom was holding up. One comment read, “I bet @DeLanaHarvick cannot contain her joy.” While one fan teased, “I sure hope @DeLanaHarvick has a life time supply of @Pepto . 🙏🏻😁❤️,” another chimed in with, ” How much @Pepto did mom require?” And just to drive the point home, someone else asked, “Someone please check on @DeLanaHarvick 🤣 🤣. Congrats, Piper!!” Sorry, DeLana, it looks like the Internet is very concerned for your nerves and maybe your medicine cabinet.

Of course, there was plenty of genuine love too. One fan beamed, “Piper will be a great racer. Ready for anything!” Another kept it simple: “That’s your cool.” And of course, the heartfelt cheers of fans, “#GirlPower…Go Piper.”, “You Go Girl ♥️🏁.”

And then came the proud comparison—“She looks just like you!” – and subtle warnings: “Watch out, boys.” If Piper wasn’t ready for the moment, the fan base sure is. With all that support, one thing is clear. The Harvick family might want to start printing merch for Piper and prepare for autograph requests in the school pickup line!