Frankie Muniz has given NASCAR fans a welcome reason to breathe easier after a frightening crash at Daytona International Speedway threatened to put his racing activities on hold. The former Malcolm in the Middle star was taken to a medical facility following the November 11 incident, leaving supporters concerned about his condition. Just 10 days later, however, Muniz was back at a racetrack in Las Vegas, sharing an encouraging update that also brought back memories of an earlier accident that once kept him away from racing for years.

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“Happy to be back in a car after last week. Had a big wreck, but feeling good. Ready to go faster than ever,” Muniz said in an Instagram video.

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Muniz had returned to participate in Ford Racing’s Pirelli Hot Laps for the fourth consecutive year, getting behind the wheel of the new Mustang Dark Horse SC. He described the experience as a blast, particularly the opportunity to take guests around the circuit at speeds reaching 185 mph down the Las Vegas Strip.

Muniz also expressed gratitude to Ford Racing for bringing him back for the event.

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The appearance took place on November 21. While this was not a return to NASCAR competition, seeing Muniz back in a performance car was certainly an encouraging development. Fans were quick to share their relief in the comments, with one writing, “Hope you are well let’s go bud 🤙.” Another added, “So glad to see you back Frankie! Take care❤️”

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The Daytona incident happened during practice for Ford’s Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, an exhibition event scheduled for November 11. Muniz was supposed to represent Team Air Force alongside Team Penske’s Austin Cindric. However, his Mustang Dark Horse R suffered a major crash on the road course, leaving safety crews with a difficult extraction.

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Rescue workers had to remove the car’s roof to get Muniz out before transporting him to a local medical facility for further evaluation. Team Reaume confirmed that he was awake and alert, while Ford Racing later announced that he had been released.

Muniz subsequently thanked the safety crews and everyone who had reached out to him. He admitted that he was sore but credited the Mustang’s construction for protecting him. “My Mustang did its job in protecting me,” he said in a statement released through NASCAR. Jenson Altzman ultimately replaced him in the exhibition race.

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However, this was not the first time a serious racing accident had interrupted Muniz’s career. In fact, his latest experience brought back memories of a much more damaging crash at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2009.

Back then, Muniz was competing in the Champ Car Atlantic Championship and had established himself as a promising open-wheel driver. With two races remaining in the season, he was fourth in the championship standings and had hopes of progressing toward IndyCar. But a crash at Mid-Ohio changed everything.

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The accident left him with a broken back and a severely injured left thumb that required surgery and limited his ability to grip things properly for around 18 months. An ankle injury was also reported in accounts of the incident. His planned IndyCar opportunity fell through, and Muniz eventually stepped away from professional racing.

What followed was a lengthy break from the sport. Muniz explored other interests, including touring with the indie rock band Kingsfoil as its drummer, while his acting career continued to evolve. Yet racing never completely left his mind. He later explained that he always expected to return, although the break lasted far longer than he had initially imagined.

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That opportunity finally arrived in 2021, when he competed in a late-model event at Kern County Raceway Park. He subsequently tested an ARCA car at Daytona and committed to a full ARCA Menards Series campaign with Rette Jones Racing in 2023. His comeback season delivered 11 top-10 finishes and fourth place in the championship standings.

The return was particularly meaningful because Mid-Ohio remained an unfinished chapter in his racing journey. When Muniz returned to the circuit in 2023, he described the opportunity as a chance to reset and gain closure after the 2009 accident. The same track that had once derailed his ambitions was now part of his renewed stock-car career.

Since then, Muniz has continued climbing through NASCAR’s ranks. He made his Truck Series debut in 2024 before joining Team Reaume full-time in 2025, driving the No. 33 Ford. His 2026 campaign also included competition in GT4 America, where he and co-driver Tyler Stone secured the Am class championship.

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His latest appearance has naturally sparked questions about what comes next. One fan asked, “Love to see you in the Daytona 500 some time. Will you been back in the truck full time in 2027?” Another expressed hope for his continued success, writing, “Glad to see you back at the track feeling and doing well in racing I hope you do well and get some wins”

There was also interest in whether Muniz could pursue opportunities beyond NASCAR, with one fan asking, “Yo guy we see you again when at the 24h of Le Mans”

For now, Muniz has not announced his plans for the 2027 Truck Series season or confirmed when he will next compete. His Las Vegas appearance does not establish a NASCAR return date or amount to medical clearance for competition. Still, his history makes the latest update especially meaningful. After losing more than a decade of racing following the 2009 crash, Muniz fought his way back into the sport.

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This time, fans will be hoping the Daytona incident proves to be only a brief interruption.