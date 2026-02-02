NASCAR Fans Remain Unsold as FOX Announces Broadcasting Panel for Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 is finally around the corner. But instead of the drivers, the fans are reacting strongly to FOX’s new broadcasting panel, as they are both excited and hesitant. Although the lineup brings a buzz of energy and expertise, it also leads to discussions about whether the network is really listening to what fans want.

Meet FOX’s Daytona broadcast crew

FOX Sports will broadcast its record-breaking 23rd Daytona 500 race on February 15. For Sunday’s race, veteran announcer Mike Joy will return to handle play-by-play, supported by 10-time Cup Series winner Clint Bowyer and 2014 Cup champion Kevin Harvick. It’ll be the sixth season for Bowyer, third year in the booth for Harvick, and the 47th Daytona 500 for Joy.

The coverage will also see Larry McReynolds host his 26th Daytona Speedweeks. Jamie Little, Josh Sims, and Regan Smith will cover the pit road.

NASCAR is making changes to improve the on-track action and make it more exciting for fans. For the 2026 season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, FOX will have a rotating team of play-by-play announcers.

Jamie Little will be the main voice for the Daytona Truck opener, while Eric Brennan and Brent Stover will join her throughout the season. This new approach will add more variety and depth to the broadcasts, supported by pit reporters like Amanda Busick and others.

The new broadcasting strategy features well-known veterans and fresh talent, aiming to engage fans. Brennan will lead play-by-play for the Trucks and ARCA Menards Series as well.

However, FOX is currently facing criticism for poor Daytona 500 promotions, an over-focus on spectacle, and the feeling that NASCAR coverage lacks the quality of other shows. Given this situation, the broadcaster lineup does not seem like a clear improvement, and the fans have mixed reactions.

Fans stay skeptical about the crew

NASCAR fans, as always, didn’t hold back their thoughts and expressed them on X. That cautious hopefulness is the best some fans can offer, revealing much about current expectations heading into the 500.

One fan started on a positive note, saying, “Thank God, they might actually be watchable again.” The relief is less about blind faith in FOX and more about any hint that a refreshed mix of voices could finally make race broadcasts feel engaging rather than exhausting.

At the same time, long-running frustrations haven’t gone anywhere, and they are aimed squarely at specific roles. “It’s insane how Little is too proud to go back to her strength as a pit road reporter, instead sticking to something she is terrible at.”

Fans are frustrated that FOX keeps trying new faces in the booth instead of focusing on what works well on pit road, where Little has built her strong reputation over many years of solid reporting. This frustration grows when fans consider the plans for the Truck Series, even with new names being added.

“Another unwatchable season for the trucks,” one fan declared, sweeping the entire package into a single, frustrated verdict. For fans who feel the Trucks deserve the same energy and precision as Cup coverage, the rotating booth doesn’t automatically fix concerns about tone, depth, or how seriously the series is treated on race nights.

There are, however, unmistakable bright spots in the replies, and one name in particular cuts through the noise. “He needs to be there full time so damn bad,” a fan urged, pointing to the growing demand for Eric Brennan’s presence in more races and bigger moments.

Brennan is widely noted for his high-energy delivery and strong preparation in lower-series and regional broadcasts, qualities that many viewers appreciate.

That sentiment explodes into full-on enthusiasm when Brennan’s Truck involvement is mentioned by name. “I am over the moon to see @Ebrennan45 calling Truck races this season! The work he puts into his broadcasts can be heard every time he is behind the mic, and his calls are infectious! He is an incredible talent that I am glad the whole country will hear more of him this year!”

For many fans, FOX giving him a bigger platform feels like a rare victory in a mostly mixed rollout. Overall, the responses show that fans are still engaged but are not ready to give FOX any more easy support.

Some people hope that changes to the booth and a bigger role for rising stars like Brennan can improve the experience. Others see the same problems: poor role choices, a weak truck identity, and years of mistakes in production, and are preparing for disappointment.