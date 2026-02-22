NASCAR Fans Remain Unsold on FOX’s Grand Announcement on Commercials Amid Years of Broadcasting Backlash

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 16: A close up view of the FOX Sports logo on a cover on a broadcast camera during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on November 16, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 16 Panthers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25111690

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 16: A close up view of the FOX Sports logo on a cover on a broadcast camera during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on November 16, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 16 Panthers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25111690

If there’s one thing NASCAR fans hate more than debris cautions and rain delays, it’s commercials! Especially when they show up right in the middle of green-flag action. There, we said it! So when FOX announced that all NASCAR Cup Series races on FOX and FS1 would use national double-box commercial breaks only for the 2026 season, you’d think fans would be thrilled, right? Well… not exactly. After what viewers saw during the Autotrader 400, the reaction was anything but celebratory. Instead of easing frustrations, the broadcast left many fans wondering whether anything had actually changed at all and whether FOX’s “grand announcement” was just another empty promise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX’s “fan-friendly” upgrade sounds great… on paper

FOX Sports’ Megan Englehart made what sounded like a dream announcement for NASCAR viewers heading into the 2026 season: every Cup Series race on FOX and FS1 would now use picture-in-picture double-box commercials during green-flag action, eliminating those dreaded full-screen ad interruptions. For a fanbase that has been begging for fewer disruptions for years, it felt like a long-overdue win.

The move follows a growing industry trend. Think about the NFL’s recent experiments with double-box ads that are aimed at keeping viewers engaged during live events. Studies back it up, too: maintaining continuous on-screen action with double-box ads instead of full-screen ones can boost viewer retention by as much as 18%. With NASCAR’s TV numbers taking hits thanks to NFL overlap, shifting fan habits, and the sport’s own controversial decisions, FOX’s update arrived as a strategic push to keep fans tuned in.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the surface, it all made sense. Cleaner broadcasts. Fewer interruptions. A better flow for green-flag racing. A modernization effort that should’ve made the viewing experience smoother and more immersive. But then came the Autotrader 400… and things unraveled quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Between the timing of ads, awkward placements, and fans feeling like they were still missing key moments, FOX’s shiny upgrade didn’t quite land the way they promised. And that’s where the real story begins. Because NASCAR fans wasted no time letting the world know exactly how they felt.

NASCAR fans fire back

ADVERTISEMENT

If FOX thought their double-box commercial overhaul would silence years of NASCAR broadcast frustration, the Autotrader 400 proved otherwise. Fans took to social media almost immediately, and the reactions made one thing clear: the update may have improved how commercials appear, but definitely not how many appear.

One fan summed up the core fear bluntly: “Aka many more commercials in general unfortunately…” The concern isn’t baseless. By removing full-screen ads, FOX may simply compensate by increasing the frequency of picture-in-picture breaks. Sure, the race stays on screen. But fans still feel like the ads are endless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another viewer took a hilariously sarcastic swipe at redundancy: “Can we stop selling ad space to NASCAR during NASCAR races as well? We’re already watching.” A lighthearted jab, but it captures a frustrating truth: sponsor segments and branded reminders often pile on top of traditional ads, creating even more clutter.

But the harshest criticism came from a fan tracking the chaos in real time: “Thank you for the information, but this is the 8th… and most likely 9th, commercial break… With the Credit One’s To Watch and Toyota All In spots, we miss racing. Which is what fans want to see. It’s easier to turn it off.” Picture-in-picture means nothing if broadcast fillers still overwhelm the actual racing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The closing laps didn’t escape criticism either. One fan ranted: “I hate FOX. 1000 commercials in every race. They go to commercial with 10 laps to go… and miss every good pass.” Undoubtedly, even double-box ads can ruin the intensity of the final stage, as seen in the Daytona weekend.

And of course, NASCAR fans never miss a chance for comedic timing: “Sorry, halfway through your tweet I got cut off by a commercial. Will finish reading after the commercial is finished.” In the end, FOX made a step, but fans still feel like it was in the wrong direction. What do you think?