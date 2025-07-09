NASCAR Fans Say Charlotte “Has Run Its Course” Amid Surging San Diego Rumors

It certainly made for a unique spectacle. NASCAR Next Gen cars roared through the heart of Chicago, tearing down DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue. Skyscrapers towered above, casting shadows over a track where painted turn lanes and nearby sidewalks reminded everyone this wasn’t a traditional speedway. The third Chicago Street Race last weekend was a wild ride, but it might have been the Windy City’s final lap. With the initial three-year contract wrapping up in 2025, NASCAR and Chicago could extend their deal for another year or two. Or, the show could pack up and head somewhere entirely new.

Whispers of change are growing louder, and San Diego’s name keeps popping up. The Athletic dropped a bombshell last month, reporting that NASCAR has been chatting with the West Coast city about hosting a street race. Imagine that: palm-lined boulevards traded for pit stops and horsepower. But why stop there? Picture a race in New York City with the Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty as a backdrop, or Seattle with the Space Needle peeking over the barriers. Could Philadelphia’s historic streets or Denver’s mountain vibes get in on the action? Heck, why not go global with Toronto, Montreal, or even São Paulo?

San Diego, though, is stealing the spotlight right now. According to The Athletic, NASCAR is close to locking in a deal to bring a high-profile Cup Series street race to the city’s streets as early as 2026. No official agreement has been signed, but sources say an announcement could drop next month. Former NASCAR driver Boris Said, who calls nearby Escondido home, is all in on the idea. Having raced a Trans-Am event on San Diego’s streets years ago, he knows the city can handle the heat. “I think the city would love it. I think fans would come out. They would put on a great show, and you know, I might even come out of retirement for that one,” Said told CBS 8.

For Said, the magic of a San Diego street race lies in its accessibility. “What it does is it brings the race to the people instead of people having to drive out to wherever the race track is, usually not next to any real population,” he said. “To have such easy access to a show that NASCAR would put on, I think that would be super exciting.” Southern California hasn’t hosted a Cup points race since Auto Club Speedway in Fontana shut down in 2023. NASCAR tried an urban vibe with the LA Coliseum Clash, but that was always a temporary experiment. San Diego, with its waterfront charm, downtown buzz, and zero Cup Series history, feels like a fresh canvas.

Meanwhile, Reddit fans have been tossing around their own hot takes on where NASCAR’s schedule should go next. A post titled “[NASCAR Rumors & Nostalgia on Instagram] ‘The city of Chicago seems interested in continuing NASCAR’s race at Grant Park, but perhaps moving it from the July 4th weekend. Meanwhile, to me it is getting more and more likely that NASCAR will race in San Diego in 2026,” sparked a lively thread.

Thanks to the Next Gen car, NASCAR has been able to pull off events in almost all conditions. They have an international blueprint to follow after the success in Mexico City, and the Chicago race allows them to explore new options. But, again there is a possibility that NASCAR might renew their deal with the Windy City, and we might have two street races on the Cup schedule. Although this might sound ambitious, the fans are all-in for this idea, provided NASCAR makes the right call in reshuffling the dates.

Fan reactions to NASCAR’s next move

One fan kicked it off saying, “I would go to Mexico and remove the Roval. That has run its course. I don’t want to lose the momentum of Mexico after just 1 year.” The fan’s passion for NASCAR’s Mexican venture is hard to miss. The 2024 Mexico City exhibition race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez was a hit, with packed stands and Daniel Suárez calling it “a dream come true” to race at home. By contrast, the Charlotte Roval, once a fresh playoff twist, has gone stale. Recent races in 2023 and 2024 lacked the passing and excitement. And fans do have bad memories of Joey Logano scripting his title story last year right from Charlotte.

Another one said, “Seems like the Roval could end up going away after this year, or they decide not to go back to Mexico. Though personally I like road courses so I also wouldn’t mind ditching a Phoenix date in favor of an additional road/street race.” This fan sees the scheduling tug-of-war clearly. The Roval’s recent lackluster races, as Denny Hamlin noted in 2023, have dulled its edge. Mexico’s Autódromo showed promise, but NASCAR might need another year to commit.

“Ditch the Roval, get me Chicago and San Diego stat.” This fan’s all about bold, urban vibes. Chicago’s street race, despite rain-soaked 2023 and 2024 events, delivered iconic moments like Shane van Gisbergen’s 2023 debut win, which SVG called “one of the best motorsport atmospheres I’ve experienced.” San Diego’s rumored race near downtown or Mission Bay could follow the LA Coliseum’s success, which smashed attendance and TV expectations. Remember, NASCAR wants to establish their presence back in the Southern California market, so they just have the reason and incentive to shuffle the dates.

“Seems to be everyone’s thoughts. They can keep it around for the trucks or xfinity on a standalone basis that they don’t have to travel much for but cup going back to the oval, which produces amazing racing or even giving the date to rockingham is my preference.” This fan’s got a practical yet nostalgic take. Rockingham was back to life this year with Trucks and Xfinity events, and while this fan didn’t throw the hat for multiple street course races, the sentiment about moving away from Roval is loud and clear.

Finally, a fan summed it up. “For me honestly, it’s time to move on from the Charlotte Roval.” When NASCAR made the changes to the 2025 schedule to accommodate the Mexico race, it wasn’t the Roval that took the fall, but rather a traditional oval race lost one of its dates. Richmond Raceway had to make way, while NASCAR stuck with Charlotte Roval. Now that NASCAR is at a crossroads in making a decision, fans feel they should do right by the tracks that have seen success and fan engagement, rather than continuing with the Roval circus.