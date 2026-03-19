NASCAR Fans Sound Off as 68-YO Track Faces Existential Crisis Amid Development Plans

Over the last few years, NASCAR has revived and incorporated iconic racetracks from its history onto the current racing calendar. Tracks like Bowman Gray and North Wilkesboro are a couple of the notable examples. But in the near future, another racetrack could join the calendar, on the prospect of which, fans aren’t entirely convinced.

Nashville could get the Daytona-Talladega treatment in NASCAR

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The 68-year-old Nashville Fairgrounds is the second-oldest operating racetrack in the United States. It famously held Cup races from 1958 until 1984. The track also hosted ARCA as well as CARS Tour races. Its return to NASCAR has been an on-and-off subject over the past few years. And as per a recent development, its comeback could finally be heading in a solid direction.

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As per Mayor Freddie O’Connell, another Cup race in Nashville could be on the calendar in the future. This is because NASCAR already hosts a Cup race in the Nashville market at the Wilson County Speedway or Nashville Superspeedway. A notable party that could get involved in this is the major real estate force, Panattoni, which built a logistics hub around in 2018.

This could mean that if NASCAR gets the Fairgrounds, it could be in a rare position. The sport would have two racetracks in two different markets. That could mean that either NASCAR keeps both races or lets one of the two go.

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But according to Matthew Kuhn of Speedway Motorsports, it doesn’t have to be a choice between the superspeedway and the historical racetrack.

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“Nashville’s a big enough market from a motorsports standpoint to support multiple Cup races a year. Historically, Talladega, Daytona and larger motorsports markets have two races a year,” he described.

He also clarified having Panattoni attached to the idea of this deal. But Speedway Motorsports’ Matthew Kuhn claimed that they have no plans for collaboration with the real estate developer. This should come as a sense of relief for the well-wishers of the racetrack, who wouldn’t want their beloved track to turn into a real estate project.

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But despite that, some fans had anxious reactions to this latest update on Nashville Fairgrounds.

Fans not sure about Nashville getting back with NASCAR

One fan expressed their growing impatience with the lack of clarity on NASCAR’s plans with the track as he wrote, “It will be 2033 and we’ll still be speculating about the future of Nashville Fairgrounds and short track racing in Southern California. We’re in purgatory!”

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Another fan had a similar opinion, that because the talks around Fairgrounds and NASCAR have been going on for so long, it won’t be true until it is official. In fact, the fan even compared Fairgrounds to Auto Club.

“At this point, the Fairgrounds is something I’ll believe when I see. Until then, just assuming it won’t happen. Like Auto Club,” the fan wrote.

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Some fans were also worried about the future of Nashville Superspeedway in case NASCAR gets the Fairgrounds. “We better not lose the superspeedway. Especially not that we get 750hp at it,” the fan wrote.

A couple of fans proposed the best of both worlds for NASCAR-Fairgrounds. One of them wrote, “Honestly give me truck and O’Reilly at Fairgrounds and Cup at Superspeedway on the weekend.”

With that said, it’ll be interesting to see if Fairgrounds ends up being courted back to NASCAR in the future.