NASCAR Fans Surprisingly Back Richard Childress’ Cup Decision Despite Driver Disdain

Richard Childress didn’t say much in Charlotte. He was not required to. His presence alone spoke plenty as he stood next to Samantha Busch and Brexton during one of the most difficult weekends in recent NASCAR history. However, Childress ultimately appeared in front of the media for the first time when the garage reached Michigan. What transpired wasn’t just about racing cars or plans for the future; it showed how sorrow, accountability, and tough choices can clash even within one of NASCAR’s most reputable organizations.

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Richard Childress commits to Austin Hill

When Richard Childress was finally asked about the future of the No. 33 car at Michigan, his answer sounded far more settled than many expected.

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“Right now we’re looking at the rest of the season.”

Later, Childress said unequivocally that Austin Hill will hold the position for the remainder of the year, arguing that having to switch drivers all the time creates a hardship for the company, and Hill has done a great job of representing the team with its commercial partners.

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That is a significant change from where it started. At first, Hill was only supposed to make a few outings in the renumbered No. 33 Chevrolet. RCR now seems ready to let that experiment go on for the entire season. The No. 33 now essentially becomes the organization’s current flagship entry after RCR retired the No. 8 in the wake of Kyle Busch’s death, adding further meaning to the move.

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Childress previously confirmed the iconic number would remain untouched until Brexton Busch decides whether he wants to pursue NASCAR himself. But if Childress expected universal celebration over Hill getting more Cup opportunities, history suggests otherwise.

In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series garage, Hill has emerged as one of the most polarizing characters. He has become somewhat of a NASCAR villain due to his aggressive racing style, retribution incidents, and his refusal to take responsibility. When Hill purposefully right-hooked Aric Almirola into the wall at high speed during Indianapolis in 2025, NASCAR penalized him for one race and took away his playoff points. This was the biggest flashpoint.

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Things didn’t exactly get better after his return either. Hill violently bumped Michael McDowell as he turned a corner at Watkins Glen, causing a multi-car collision. Fans became even more irate when he later characterized the incident as “just racing.”

Normally, extending a controversial driver’s opportunity, that too full-time for the Cup Series, would create immediate backlash. Surprisingly, that’s not what happened this time. In fact, many fans reacted in a way few would have predicted. And their reasoning says as much about RCR’s current situation as it does about Austin Hill himself.

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Fans rally behind Richard Childress’ decision

Normally, there would have been criticism if Austin Hill’s stay had been extended. But surprisingly, a startling percentage of the fan base considered the wider picture.

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One fan wrote, “Good call, it is a burden to swap out drivers. And I know that NASCAR will give a waiver for San Diego.”

That was essentially Richard Childress’s own way of thinking. Every aspect of a Cup operation, including crew chemistry, setup instructions, sponsor commitments, engineering feedback, and race preparation, is disrupted by the weekly rotation of drivers. Stability is important, particularly when a team is attempting to regain momentum in the face of adversity.

Another fan admitted, “I hate Bobby Hill but this is the smart choice.”

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The “Bobby Hill” nickname has become a long-running NASCAR joke because fans think Austin resembles the animated King of the Hill character. Beneath the amusement, however, is genuine annoyance at Hill’s reputation for aggressive actions, instances of revenge, and contentious explanations following collisions. Even then, some fans separated personal feelings from practical reality.

One comment read, “Can’t say I’m surprised, it’s the best choice given circumstances (Hill’s experience, Love’s youth vs sponsor requirements, etc).”

That’s become an increasingly important factor. Alcohol-related categories and other age-sensitive companies, which often favor drivers who are at least 25 or seem older than underage populations, are part of RCR’s sponsorship portfolio. With Jesse Love still only 21, timing becomes complicated despite his talent.

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Then there was perhaps the most telling reaction,

“They need stability and experience, and Hill provides both of those. I’m sure RC, AD, and AH all have a huge weight on their shoulders right now.”

That could be the most important aspect. This decision is not being made by RCR in a typical competitive cycle. Grief, uncertainty, and the unexpected loss of a veteran focal point are all being dealt with by the group. Which is why another prediction started gaining traction:

“It would not shock me if Hill is the FT driver in that car next year.”

A few weeks ago, that idea would’ve sounded unlikely. But right now, it doesn’t feel impossible at all.