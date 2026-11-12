NASCAR Fans Tear Into Sanctioning Body After Homestead Ratings Drop

NASCAR’s season finale at Homestead delivered plenty of on-track drama, but its television audience tells a less encouraging story. Kyle Larson entered the weekend with the championship almost secured after a dominant Chase campaign, leaving the remaining contenders fighting for the race win and pride. Ryan Blaney eventually took the checkered flag, while Larson walked away with his third Cup Series title. The viewership figures have now added another talking point to the season’s conclusion, particularly after a veteran NASCAR reporter shared the numbers.

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NASCAR’s 2026 Cup Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway attracted 2.471 million viewers, an 10.92% decline from the 2.774 million who watched last year’s championship race at Phoenix. Jeff Gluck shared the figures, noting that the drop was relatively modest considering the title was effectively decided before the race reached its conclusion. He also revealed that NASCAR’s overall television viewership declined by 2% across the 2026 season.

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The circumstances behind the comparison explain why Gluck considered the result surprising. Phoenix hosted the 2025 Championship 4 finale, where four drivers entered the race with a shot at the Cup Series title. Homestead, however, had a different storyline. Kyle Larson had built a commanding points advantage during the Chase and effectively secured his third championship after the opening stage. The remaining action centered on the race victory rather than the title itself.

The broader viewership picture also deserves attention. NASCAR had experienced several difficult weekends during the Chase, including Martinsville, where the Cup race averaged just 1.99 million viewers. That represented a 15% decline from the previous year’s event and marked the least-watched non-delayed Cup race on broadcast television. Phoenix had also attracted only 1.29 million viewers, down 24% year over year. The three-race decline suggests structural issues beyond Larson’s early clinch.

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NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell acknowledged the television challenges before the Homestead finale. He pointed to competition from college football and the NFL, while highlighting other indicators of growth. According to O’Donnell, race attendance had increased 5% across the season, with attendance among children aged 12 and under rising 12%. He also emphasized NASCAR’s growing social media engagement and efforts to reach new audiences through digital platforms.

Still, Gluck’s post quickly attracted attention beyond the ratings comparison itself. While some could view an 8% decline as relatively encouraging given the championship circumstances, many NASCAR fans saw the numbers differently. Their responses turned the discussion toward the sanctioning body’s decisions and the reasons viewers might be tuning out.

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NASCAR fans question the sport’s direction

Jeff Gluck’s post about Homestead’s television numbers quickly turned into a wider criticism of NASCAR’s efforts to attract and retain viewers. One fan questioned the explanation that Larson’s early championship clinch had discouraged people from tuning in, writing, “I was told nobody was going to watch the race because Kyle essentially won it already.”

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Larson secured the title at the end of Stage 1, after building an insurmountable points advantage over the remaining contenders. While Blaney and Reddick delivered a thrilling fight for the race win, the championship itself had lost its suspense.

Another fan took a sarcastic shot at NASCAR’s efforts to bring new audiences into the sport: “But I thought Carson and Cleetus were saving NASCAR?” The comment referenced the attention surrounding personalities such as Carson Hocevar and influencer Cleetus McFarland. NASCAR has increasingly promoted digital content, controversial entities, and influencer collaborations as ways to attract younger viewers. However, the Homestead figures suggested that social media buzz does not automatically translate into television audiences.

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The return of the Chase format also failed to convince everyone. “Last year X was filled with people who said they’d start watching again if we got rid of the playoffs but they didn’t materialize,” one user remarked. NASCAR brought back the Chase in 2026, replacing the elimination-style championship system, yet postseason viewership still declined.

Others pointed toward the racing product itself. “Probably because the car fuc**** su***.” The Next Gen car has faced criticism over limited passing, reduced ability to follow closely and difficulties producing traditional short-track battles. Joey Logano, Carson Hocevar, and others voiced frustrations after the Brickyard 400, while drivers continued seeking improvements at Martinsville.

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One final prediction summed up the frustration: “Views will be much lower next year.” With NASCAR defending its current direction and no wholesale Next Gen replacement planned, fans are clearly not convinced that 2027 will bring the turnaround they want.