NASCAR Fans Uncharacteristically Back Controversial Driver Amidst Daytona Apology Snub

Carson Hocevar has become one of NASCAR’s most polarizing young drivers. His aggressive racing style and outspoken personality have split the fanbase, with some embracing the chaos while others have grown tired of his antics. Yet, after a late-race incident at Daytona International Speedway ended Erik Jones’ night, Hocevar surprisingly found support from a section of fans despite making no apology for the crash.

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A Reddit post questioning Carson Hocevar’s actions at Daytona quickly sparked a debate among NASCAR fans. The post asked, “Was Hocevar wrong…” for not apologizing to the No. 43 after ending his night and pointed out the apparent lack of contrition from the Spire Motorsports driver.

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The controversy stemmed from a late-race battle during the NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 race. Hocevar had been fighting near the front after making a move for the lead earlier in the race. On Lap 153, he managed to get around Ryan Preece and take the lead.

Two laps later, however, Hocevar was battling Preece again for second when his No. 77 Chevrolet got loose entering Turn 3. The car shot toward the outside wall, making heavy contact with the SAFER barrier.

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Erik Jones was coming from behind when the incident happened and had virtually nowhere to escape. His No. 43 Toyota was collected in the wreck and suffered a significant impact, forcing Jones out of the race. He ultimately finished 39th, while Hocevar was classified 38th.

Hocevar later addressed the incident on social media but stopped short of apologizing to Jones. Instead, he defended the decision to attack for position and explained why he would rather take the risk than settle for running outside the lead group.

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“We were leading the race just a lap previous and made a move to take the lead back and I got loose. I’d pick that every day of the week if the alternative is not being up front or even big picture. Not being in this series like majority of talent racers that are plenty good enough to be here and don’t get to.”

That response only added another layer to the debate. While some fans questioned why Hocevar did not offer an apology to Jones, others argued that the incident was part of the risk that comes with racing aggressively at the front of a superspeedway field.

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For a change, NASCAR fans rally behind Carson Hocevar

The Reddit discussion quickly took a different turn from the criticism aimed at Hocevar. Several fans argued that while an apology might have been appreciated, the Spire Motorsports driver did not necessarily owe Jones one for an incident he could not control.

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“Sure, you’d like to see Carson apologize, but I wouldn’t say he is wrong for not doing so,” one fan wrote.

The argument was simple. Once Hocevar’s No. 77 got loose and shot toward the outside wall, there was little he could do to prevent the ensuing wreck.

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Another fan pointed to Hocevar’s established attitude toward incidents on the racetrack. “Hocevar has explained that when he’s the one that gets taken out he doesn’t expect any kind of apology or anything and that it’s just a part of racing, so he doesn’t do it back because it’s mostly pointless.”

That view is supported by Hocevar’s comments after Josh Berry apologized to him for an incident involving the two at Sonoma Raceway last year.

“I don’t really like doing it, or I don’t like how it is, so, yeah, I mean, I appreciate the apology or whatever, but I think we just go race, that’s part of it.”

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Others viewed Jones’ involvement as unfortunate rather than Hocevar’s responsibility.

“Not wrong at all. No apologies needed for someone else’s bad luck,” another fan argued.

Jones happened to be running in the top line when the No. 77 lost control and slammed against the wall. Had the No. 43 Toyota been in the middle or bottom lane at that exact moment, he may have avoided the wreck entirely.

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Another commenter kept it even simpler: “It’s racing. You don’t owe anyone apologizes. It’s just a see ya on the track next time.”

That sentiment reflects how incidents are often viewed in NASCAR, particularly at superspeedways. Drivers run inches apart at high speeds, and one car getting loose can collect several others before anyone has time to react.

One fan took the argument even further: “For what? Hocevar wrecked and 43 ran into him? Are you supposed to apologize to everyone you touch in a wreck? It’s not like he said ‘oh I see the 43 up here, let me hit the wall in front of him as hard as I can, that’s dumb as s***.”

There could’ve been a different driver in Hocevar’s place, attempting to do what he did. Who doesn’t want to win at race at Daytona, under the lights? On the flip side, Hocevar wasn’t even battling with Jones, it. was just an incident that none of the drivers had control over.

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Apology doesn’t change the result on the racetrack. And in this case, he was also trying to win a race on the final few laps. Perhaps this is why the fans who were once against him are now backing him after the race.