NASCAR Fans Worried as Controversial American Voice Gayle King Shows Up for Michael Jordan at Phoenix

Does NASCAR often face PR disasters? That can be tough to sort, but every now and then, there’s a new personality in the garage that takes all the attention. Sometimes, it’s for the good, but other times, it can turn out like Gayle King making an appearance at the Phoenix Raceway. Respected in her field, she has worked with CBS for a long time and is one of the most popular TV personalities in America. However, the fans questioned her choice to excessively cover for 23XI Racing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Gayle King arrives in the NASCAR garage

Insider Jeff Gluck shared a picture on his social media, revealing King interviewing the 23XI crew thoroughly. He claimed that it would be good publicity for the sport. Understandably, NASCAR needs that right now. After the massive lawsuit with the team, the audience wants to know more about them. Gayle King is the best way to capture more attention for the topic among regular CBS viewers.

While King has excelled in her field, some critics argue that she devotes disproportionate attention to stories involving Black public figures, sparking debate about media priorities. While that does not sound too wrong, some of the fans fear that is exactly what she will do with her entry in NASCAR as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-led 23XI Racing were the talk of the town after they sued NASCAR earlier in 2024. The trial ended up with a settlement in December of 2025, and 23XI, a rather new team, was in the headlines everywhere. It is only understandable that Gayle King wanted to learn more about them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the team made a striking start to the 2026 season, with Tyler Reddick winning the opening three races, clinching the top spot in the driver standings. This is extremely important this season, considering the Chase format is back.

Yet some claimed that King would focus more on Bubba Wallace’s story, missing out on the driver who has been achieving those race wins for the team. Later, she faced immense criticism on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans question Gayle King’s presence in the garage

The fans had one major question regarding King’s presence at Phoenix Raceway. They felt that King was not experienced enough to interview NASCAR personalities, given her background in the field. She has not exactly been a motorsports expert, and the fans questioned this sarcastically, taunting her presence in the Blue Origin space flight: “Oh, is she going to be a NASCAR driver now that she has mastered being an astronaut?

ADVERTISEMENT

While Gluck claimed that her presence would benefit the sport’s popularity, some argued that covering a team that went against the sport (referring to the lawsuit) would be good for the team’s popularity but not for NASCAR. Like this comment read: “NASCAR should avoid people like her. I can promise you the piece will be good for 23X1 and bad for NASCAR.”

At the same time, some felt that the sport doesn’t necessarily need this popularity, citing how it was back in the 1980s: “Hmmm, but doesn’t NASCAR ALREADY have ‘good’ publicity? I’ve been a fan since the 80s. Was a fan when Jordan was still in the NBA.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And others, who did not have an issue with her appearing to interview the 23XI crew, wanted her to ask the more particular questions. “Wouldn’t be a thing without 3 races in a row. Ask the hard question…what was the real reason for the lawsuit?”

Seemingly, there was a wide array of reactions that went throughout social media upon her appearance at the Phoenix Raceway. While most reactions might have come from the fans asking for actual insiders to conduct such interviews, do you think Gayle King’s presence on CBS will be beneficial for the sport?