NASCAR Fight: Brawl Breaks Out Mid-Race at Sonoma as Brad Keselowski’s Men Go After Joe Gibbs’s Crew

During a heated moment on pit road at Sonoma Raceway, crews from Brad Keselowski and Ty Gibbs’ camps clashed over an egregious incident involving the JGR driver on pit road. Tensions flared after Gibbs, who had recently slipped to 10th place following a loose-car incident, became visibly upset, sparking a confrontation as he appeared to strike a tire being handled by Keselowski’s crew. NASCAR officials intervened swiftly, separating both teams to restore order on the pit lane.

Veteran reporter Wendy Venturini, broadcasting live on-site for PRN, found herself in the thick of the ruckus, noting, “Fight on pit road! Brad Keselowski’s crew vs Ty Gibbs’ team — @WendyVenturin was right in the middle of that scuffle. Not sure what happened but we’re gonna see if we can find out. NASCAR officials had to separate them.” She later confirmed that officials had stepped in to defuse the situation and that there was no video footage immediately available, likely due to the fast-paced, crowded conditions in the pit area.

Amid the post-altercation adjustments, crew communications revealed the continued tension. As Davey Segal, the host of SiriusXM NASCAR, posted on X, “.@CG1751 just got on the radio to give @TyGibbs some update on their strategy after being quiet for a bit. “Sorry, had quite a bit going on down here,” he said. Still haven’t seen any video anywhere of the beef.” This candid remark broadcast during the ongoing pit-road activity showed the chaotic environment that followed the clash.

This is a developing story.