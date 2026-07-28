NASCAR Files Federal Trademark Lawsuit Targeting Counterfeit Sellers

A single fake seller can get shut down online, only to return under 50 different fake names in just a few weeks. Selling fake sports gear is a massive global business. Recently, a sudden rise in organized overseas sellers forced NASCAR to act. To protect its teams and fans, NASCAR filed a federal civil lawsuit under the Lanham Act in a U.S. District Court in North Carolina. The lawsuit targets a huge, secret network of fake merchandise sellers.

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NASCAR ​cracks down on the digital ‘Black Market’

“This trademark infringement action is part of NASCAR’s continuing efforts to safeguard its goodwill and trademarks against persistent online infringement by foreign-based counterfeiters and infringers,” the sanctioning body wrote in its filing. ​

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NASCAR kept the list of sellers secret on purpose. They want to freeze offshore bank accounts and close down online stores before the owners can hide their money.

The lawsuit targets a massive network of online shops selling fake gear. These sellers slap official team logos and driver numbers onto knockoff shirts, hats, and toy cars. NASCAR pointed out that this isn’t just a few people selling fakes out of a garage. It is a large, well-funded operation.

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To avoid getting caught, the sellers use fake company names, false addresses, and blurred photos to trick automated computer filters.

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​Fighting fake merch has always been a nightmare for sports leagues. In 2023, the NFL had to shut down over 500 counterfeit sellers just to manage the problem. Taking down one listing never really solves the problem because the same seller will come back under a new name a few hours later.

That is why NASCAR is taking this to federal court. Fake gear steals millions of dollars every year from the teams, sponsors, and official stores that keep the sport running. Fans often buy fakes from unknown overseas sellers by accident. This not only hurts the brand’s reputation but also takes teams’ hard-earned money.

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​Through this federal lawsuit, NASCAR wants the court to ban these unnamed sellers forever. The sport also wants search engines, website companies, and social media platforms to shut down the accounts supporting these fake sellers. One lawsuit alone won’t stop the fake merchandise market. However, NASCAR’s legal team has sent a message. Anyone trying to steal their brand will be taken to court.