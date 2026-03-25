NASCAR Finds Pitbull’s Replacement in Global Pop Icon Amidst ‘Cup Ownership’ Announcement

When Trackhouse Racing co-owner Pitbull exited NASCAR in 2025, he left a celebrity-sized void in the sport’s ownership ranks. Now, that void is being filled by another global music icon.

Armando Christian Pérez, or as his fans endearingly call him, Mr. Worldwide, was the only active musician to work with a NASCAR team as an owner from 2021 to 2025. With Trackhouse Racing’s entry in the sport, Pitbull was among their biggest supporters and helped grow the team financially. However, after their fallout in 2025, NASCAR no longer had a musician for a team owner. Until March 2026, that is.

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The spot that Pitbull left vacant in the sport is going to be fulfilled by another rockstar musician and active singer, Darius Rucker. Rucker is going to work with Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club as a co-owner.

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The three-time Grammy award-winning artist made the big reveal during the Dan Patrick Show: “We can announce now that I’m one of the investors and one of the owners of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. So, I own NASCAR teams now, Dan. Look at me.”

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While talking about his sudden involvement with the sport, he revealed his connection to motorsports and NASCAR as a fan. “It’s cool. You know how much I love motorsports. You know how much I’ve loved NASCAR for years, so this is pretty cool for me.”

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As a musician and motorsports fan, Darius Rucker has been an important part of NASCAR for the past few years. He has made multiple appearances at the Daytona International Speedway, including a solo pre-race show before the 2020 Daytona 500 race.

Imago DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 16: Darius Rucker performs in concert during the Daytona 500 on February 16, 2020 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 16 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series – DAYTONA 500 Icon2002163642500

Not only that, but he was also among the musicians during NASCAR’s special tribute to Dale Earnhardt in 2003. It seems that the sport is like a hotspot that attracts country singers.

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But that’s not all. You might think that these two worldwide superstars are the only musicians who found themselves involved in NASCAR and motorsports. But no, there is someone who did it before them on a much grander scale and in a way you wouldn’t expect him to.

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From Grammy-winning stages to NASCAR ovals

Back in the 1950s and ’60s, Marty Robbins was known for being one of the best country singers. He was a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee with two Grammy awards to his name. The 1960s Artist of the Decade was absolutely ruling country music as a top performer and musician. But he craved something more.

For the first time, Robbins got behind the wheel of a NASCAR to take part as a driver at the Nashville Speedway in 1966. At that time, he raced for other teams before eventually starting his own NASCAR team. Using his successful musical career, Robbins was able to fuel his NASCAR dreams.

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He would go on to post multiple top 10 finishes while racing for his team, Robbins Racing, as an owner/driver. His builder was none other than the King of Modifieds, Cotton Owens. Robbins had some interesting incidents on the track while racing.

At the 1972 Winston 500, he was able to post faster lap times than the regular drivers. Although he later admitted that he had removed his restrictor plates just to experience racing at the front of the pack.

Not only that, but he is also credited with potentially saving the life of Richard Childress. In 1974, Marty Robbins crashed his car into the wall to avoid t-boning Childress’ vehicle during the Charlotte 500 race.

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After his death, NASCAR would honor him by naming the annual race at the Fairgrounds Speedway after him, the Marty Robbins 420, during the 1983 season. Marty Robbins was the original singer turned NASCAR superstar. He walked so that the likes of Pitbull and Darius Rucker could run today.