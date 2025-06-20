NASCAR Finish So Wild It Fueled the Iconic ‘Days of Thunder’ Ending

With a Days of Thunder sequel in discussion, and NASCAR returning to Pocono this week, it’s time to revisit the film’s iconic ending. Here’s a recap: Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise) races in the Daytona 500, and after rival Russ Wheeler spins him out, Cole faces a malfunctioning transmission. His pit crews fix the issue, allowing him to return to the lead lap, setting up a thrilling showdown.

On the final lap, while Wheeler expects Trickle to use his signature slingshot move from the outside, Trickle surprises him with a crossover, passing him on the inside to win his first Daytona 500. Pretty cool, right? But do you know the inspiration behind Trickle and the scene? It’s none other than Tim Richmond’s dramatic win in the 1986 Summer 500 at Pocono! Read more to know all about this iconic race.

Tim Richmond’s incredible drive

The 1986 Summer 500 at Pocono became a notable race, characterized by a shortened duration and one of the closest finishes in the history of the 2.5-mile triangle-shaped track. After fog delayed the start for over an hour, Harry Gant led the field to the green flag, with Geoff Bodine beside him. Gant took the lead on the first lap, but Bodine quickly seized control.

As the race progressed, Bodine and Tim Richmond emerged as the top competitors, with Richmond leading 47 of the first 121 laps. However, on lap 115, a caution flag waved, and during the restart, Richmond attempted a bold three-wide move in Turn 2 but lost control of his No. 25 Chevrolet. He slid up the track, collided with Richard Petty, and spun into the infield grass. Despite this setback, Richmond drove in reverse all the way to pit road! Although it seemed that Richmond’s chances of achieving a Pocono sweep had vanished after his crash, the No. 25 team experienced a turnaround just a few laps later.

A multi-car crash on lap 127 turned Turn 2 into a disaster zone. Specifically, Bobby Hillin, Jr., Neil Bonnett, Harry Gant, Morgan Shepherd, and Benny Parsons collided and spun into the infield grass. As a result of the crash, Bonnett suffered the most, making heavy contact with Pocono’s notorious dirt embankments, which used to line sections of the track without walls or guardrails. But the race wasn’t done yet.

NASCAR announced that the event would end at lap 150 due to the returning fog. Now, with Geoff Bodine in the lead, Richmond quickly moved up to second place. The final laps featured an exciting duel between Richmond and Bodine, culminating in a dramatic finish where Richmond edged out Bodine and Ricky Rudd in a three-wide drag race, winning by just 0.05 seconds—the closest finish ever at Pocono.

How iconic was all of it? If any part of this race reminded you of ‘The Days of Thunder,’ well, the filmmaker’s job is done. But the movie is so iconic that NASCAR stars are proposing a star-studded lineup? Even if it doesn’t include them.

Jeff Gordon wants a young NASCAR lineup for Days of Thunder 2

Jeff Gordon is no stranger to the bright lights of Hollywood. In 2003, he made his big-screen debut with a cameo in Looney Tunes: Back in Action, filming in Las Vegas just days after a victory at Kansas Speedway. His No. 24 DuPont Chevrolet even stole a scene while Yosemite Sam chased it. But would he like to make his return to the big screen after lending his voice to the iconic Pixar’s Cars 2 and Cars 3? A simple is a “no.” But Jeff Gordon succinctly explained himself during last week’s interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Reflecting on the 1990 classic Days of Thunder, which starred Gordon’s friend, Tom Cruise, as the fiery Cole Trickle and drew inspiration from Tim Richmond, Gordon expressed enthusiasm for a sequel. On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he said, “Let’s do Days of Thunder 2, I am all for that. Tom Cruise has told me it’s gonna happen, so let’s make it happen.” He added, “I can’t go back to driving, I am too old for that, so gonna have to be one of our four or all four of our Hendrick drivers: Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and William Byron.”

The film had a massive cultural impact as Jeff Gordon had experienced it firsthand and said, “It played a huge role in the growth of NASCAR. So let’s bring it back.” With the sequel still in talks, it would be interesting to see how many NASCAR stars make it into the cast. Well, we hope we at least get to see a little bit of Jeff Gordon back in the race car, as it would be a treat to watch.

