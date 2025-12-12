NASCAR Flexes Authority With Drastic “Sign or Sell” Charter Clause Hours After $365 Mn Lawsuit Settlement

Since October 2024, NASCAR’s ‘monopolistic practices’ have been under the spotlight. In controlling the racetracks, the movement of NASCAR charters, and the rights of teams to compete, the sanctioning body’s power was visible. And Michael Jordan and Co. sought to expose that and the anticompetitive ways in which NASCAR used it. As the past two weeks dangerously leaned in Jordan’s favor, NASCAR had no choice but to reach an agreement. However, as they say, people never change.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Agreement on NASCAR charters reflects old authority

“Sounds like framework of evergreen charters: -2/3rds of teams need to OK renewal -if don’t sign renewal, still chartered & get year or possibly more to sell charter -if don’t meet certain performance standards, must sell but get time to sell -nascar gets 10% of sale (was 2%),” Bob Pockrass updated on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

These appear to be the new terms for the NASCAR lawsuit’s recent settlement. On Thursday, NASCAR managed to appease the plaintiff teams, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, by giving back the teams’ charters, which they lost earlier this year. Additionally, teams will now get ‘evergreen’ or permanent and non-renewable NASCAR charters. However, as Bob Pockrass updated, NASCAR is back to exercising its authority post-lawsuit as those permanent charters come with conditions.

“Source, and this is murky because there’s going to be a Thursday afternoon call to discuss new charter model: Teams will now share in international revenue for the first time, the three-strike rule will be reinstated as a five-strike rule, teams will get 1/3 of revenue from IP, charter revenue will have to be periodically negotiated amidst new media rights deals,” journalist Jenna Fryer posted about the new NASCAR charters shortly before Bob Pockrass’ update.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evidently, the NASCAR lawsuit’s sequel may be gearing up for another dramatic showdown. Stay tuned for more updates!