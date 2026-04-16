NASCAR Forced to Issue Verdict as Major Fan Safety Lapse Occurs After Car Goes Up in Flames

NASCAR fans have never really been known for staying in their lane, sometimes literally. From a fan once approaching Matt Kenseth for an autograph during a red flag at Watkins Glen International to others wandering a little too close to pit road, the line between access and overstep can get blurry. But last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, that line was crossed in a far more dangerous way and forced NASCAR to confront a serious fan safety lapse head-on.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NASCAR addresses fan safety breakdown after Bristol fire scare

“I think it’s just a learning opportunity for the security folks and just really those people that are managing that infield area to make sure that fans are staying away from that area and aware of their surroundings when something like a car that is in that type of condition goes into the infield, because obviously that could be a dangerous situation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That was Mike Forde addressing the concerning sequence of events that unfolded at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend during the NOAPS race.

Driving the No. 91 car for DGM Racing, Mason Maggio was already dealing with a fire as he entered the infield. But the situation escalated quickly. As he navigated the narrow garage area, the flames suddenly intensified, erupting into a large fireball that drew immediate concern from officials and onlookers alike. Safety crews responded swiftly, eventually getting the blaze under control before it could cause further damage or injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

While relief followed once it was confirmed that Maggio was unharmed, the focus quickly shifted to what happened around the car. Video circulating online showed a fan walking dangerously close to the burning vehicle. The major concern was him pausing to take a photo, while inadvertently blocking a NASCAR official attempting to reach the scene with a fire extinguisher. The individual was quickly moved away, but not before raising serious questions about access and awareness in restricted areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, NASCAR has chosen not to take any direct action against the fan involved. Instead, the emphasis remains on tightening protocols and ensuring that safety personnel can operate without obstruction in high-risk situations. Because next time, the margin for error may not be as forgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR’s fire safety push shows why awareness still matters

Incidents like the one at Bristol Motor Speedway serve as a reminder that fire risks in racing are very real. And that’s exactly where partnerships like NASCAR’s collaboration with the National Fire Protection Association come into play.

What may seem like an unusual pairing has actually grown into a meaningful safety initiative over the past few years. The relationship began when NFPA partnered with Emerling-Gase Motorsports, co-owned by driver Joey Gase. During one race, Gase was involved in an incident where contact from another car caused a tire to break apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was later explained that the impact led to a damaged brake line, resulting in fluid leakage that eventually ignited. Smoke quickly filled the cockpit, making it difficult to see or breathe, before NASCAR’s safety team extinguished the fire and ensured he exited unharmed. That experience reinforced the importance of proactive fire safety awareness. Not just within the sport, but beyond it.

For NFPA, the partnership offers a direct line to millions of fans, particularly in regions where home fire risks remain high. For teams, it brings both financial backing and a chance to promote life-saving messages in a high-visibility environment. The collaboration has since expanded, with NFPA even sponsoring a full race, the NFPA 250 at Martinsville Speedway, further embedding its presence within the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moments like Bristol highlight why that effort matters. Because while NASCAR continues to improve safety on track, awareness off it (including among fans) remains just as critical.