NASCAR Fulfils Another Fan Demand as Darlington Raceway Quietly Abandons Decade-Old Tradition

NASCAR’s legacy rests on its rich past, but the future beckons as well. The immortal stories of legends like Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, Rusty Wallace, Jeff Gordon, and others live on in the memories of drivers and fans. And they also live on in visual representations of their racetrack stories. Darlington Raceway has allowed for such a representation every year. However, the sport is finally cutting loose its ties with this historical tradition.

NASCAR decides to move on with fresh paint

“Confirmed with NASCAR: NASCAR won’t ask teams to do throwback paint schemes for Darlington in March. Darlington will still celebrate NASCAR history and “alumni” with the parade and appearances by former drivers. Teams obviously can do tribute schemes but that won’t be the focus,” journalist Bob Pockrass wrote in a recent post on X.

This is the latest positive update for 2026, besides NASCAR’s tweaked championship format and increased horsepower. But the rumblings were present for quite some time. During the 2025 Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway’s Throwback Weekend seemed to have reached its threshold. Only 19 of 38 cars sported a throwback paint scheme. Sponsors’ initiatives and trademarked paint schemes often become an issue. Furthermore, some fans found the inspirational choices for throwback paint schemes rather odd.

Most of the negativity was directed towards one specific paint scheme in the Cup Series, Chase Elliott’s throwback to Ken Schrader. Many fans saw this car as proof that the NASCAR throwback weekend had run its course. They observed that it did not follow the groundwork of Schrader’s original Kodiak scheme, including the car’s color palette, the location of different shapes within the design, and even the font used. So the 2026 news should avoid such controversial schemes.

Darlington Raceway’s first “Throwback Weekend” was in 2015. Initially, a particular era or decade was represented. However, that’s no longer the case as drivers are running out of options for paint schemes. Even Chase Elliott admitted that “if we kept going down the road, we’re going to be throwing it back to me in like 2018.” He added, “At some point, I think we got to chill on it a little bit. I think we’ve rode the horse to death. And we tend to do that a little bit too much.”

And most fans heavily agree with the 8-time Most Popular Driver.

A wave of positivity washes over the community

With drivers, teams, and sponsors racking their brains over paint schemes, the Darlington news must come as a sign of relief. The relaxed rules on devising new ways to salute the past are also making fans glad. The historical tradition is now past its age, as a fan wrote, “Great. It was getting old.” Since the tradition began in 2015, no new eras are left to explore anymore. Somebody else wrote, “Good. Throw back should’ve been one and done. It got ruined. Nobody stuck with an era. Throwing back to 2019 isn’t a throwback.”

Chase Elliott poignantly pointed out the problem in continuing the Throwback Weekend. Since no options will remain, the schemes he ran 5-6 years ago will pop up. One fan agreed: “Good they were really starting to scrape the bottom of the barrel the last couple of years. Here’s a solid white car that’s a throw back to some guy who ran 3 races in 1957. Wow.”

Others had a mixed reaction to NASCAR’s announcement. Even though Throwback schemes will not be there, one fan is banking on Pockrass’ words that some kind of celebration of NASCAR’s past will happen. “A tradition that started 10 years ago it was about time it ran its final course but I really hope they still do something special for darlington still.”

In 2025, the NASCAR Xfinity Series stole the show during Throwback Weekend. 26 of the 38 entries sported many unique throwbacks, so one fans shed a tear for the sport’s other tiers. “Sucks for Xfinity and Trucks, not really mad about Cup.”

Clearly, an overriding sense of satisfaction is prevalent about the Cup Series’s lack of throwback schemes in 2026. Let’s wait to enjoy other features of Darlington’s much-awaited event!