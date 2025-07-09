Ryan Blaney’s Wife Opens Up About Behind the Scenes Life With NASCAR’s $500B Partner

Ryan Blaney’s and Gianna Blaney’s first meeting happened like an Ed Sheeran song. “The Club isn’t the best place to find love, the bar is where I go.” They both met at the Loser’s Bar in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Despite the name of the bar, their relationship turned out to be a picture-perfect romantic story right out of a movie. They started dating in July 2020, got engaged in December 2023. But before the couple made their relationship official and tied the knot, their daily life was being documented, thanks to a collaboration between NASCAR and Netflix.

Well, little did Blaney or Giana know that Netflix would soon document their personal life for the Full Speed docuseries. This was the first of its kind documentary that allowed the fans to know more about their favorite drivers, and it all began during the final stretch of the 2023 season, just when Blaney won his first championship. Although the Penske driver is known to express his true feelings on team radio inside his racecar, off the track, he likes his space. So, how did the Netflix crew manage to capture the real behind-the-scenes shots from the Blaney household?

In a recent podcast with Hailey Dillon, Gianna shared the exciting journey of filming together outside the track. “That’s kind of hard because the first year I feel like they filmed us all day, every day, and they were always there, but we never had an agenda, if that made sense. So they just always wanted Ryan and I to do our own thing, act natural, talk about what you guys normally would talk about. But we never really just sit home and talk about racing.” There was no script or theme that the Netflix team handed to the power couple; they needed a raw, unfiltered glimpse into their daily lives.

The fans were able to see Blaney casually go about his daily chores around the house, riding the ATV across his property, or even learning to ride a horse. But with the second season, the couple eased up a little, and it was a smoother transition while shooting for the sequel. “Then the second season last year, it was so much easier. I knew what to expect. I felt so comfortable around the guys that l didn’t even notice that there was really cameras around because it was the same film crew from the first year, so l was so comfortable with them. They’re so funny, they’re so nice, and they’re very understanding and like very respectful of our boundaries. So l just pretended they weren’t there,” Gianna explained on the podcast.

The two seasons of NASCAR Full Speed have been received well by the fans. The only criticism they have with the five-episode season left the fans wanting more. Even Blaney had a blast being a part of the journey and is eager for a third season. “I hope everyone likes it enough and I hope Netflix get enough of a response from it again to warrant season 3, because I think people really enjoy the inside look of the teams and drivers and their significant others and the toll it takes on a week-to-week basis.”

The 2025 season will mark a new breakthrough in the life of Blaney as he is excited to be a father. Blaney is all set to finish his schedule so that the couple could have their time to welcome Blaney Jr in the off-season. “We’re in the winter, so that takes a lot of stress off. I can’t say we necessarily drew it up that way. I just kind of got fortunate on the timing of it. So hopefully, fingers crossed, it all goes to plan, and we can be kind of settled into the offseason by the time that the little one comes.”

Regardless of how the NASCAR Cup Series 2025 season goes for Blaney, he is going to have a special winter. He was spotted celebrating a gender reveal party at his friend Bubba Wallace’s house last year, and this time around, the roles are likely to be reversed. If anything, the Penske driver will lean on his buddy for advice on how to deal with the responsibility of being a first-time father.

“I ask him all the time, and I see it firsthand, being over at his place and flying together and stuff like that. You know, seeing Becks around and watching Becks grow up and stuff like that has been kind of neat. So yeah, I ask him all the time for advice, what are some goods things and what are the struggles of a newborn and things like that. So it’s been nice to have him right there and kind of go through the same thing,” Blaney added.

But before Blaney can focus his time and attention towards his family, he is going to give his all to compete for the NASCAR championship. A Bill France trophy, followed by a baby, would be a dream scenario for him.