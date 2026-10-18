NASCAR Garage Unites in Prayer as Veteran Reporter Reveals Devastating Family Update

For more than three decades, Holly Cain has brought NASCAR fans closer to the drivers and stories that define the sport. In 2013, she even rode shotgun with Jimmie Johnson during his celebratory “Victory Lap” down the Las Vegas Strip, witnessing the champion’s burnouts from inside his No. 48 Chevrolet. It was the kind of behind-the-scenes access that made Cain’s reporting stand out. Now, the veteran journalist is sharing a deeply personal update about her mother, prompting an emotional appeal that has resonated far beyond the NASCAR garage.

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“The anxiety I have endured going through two stage 3 cancer diagnosis and treatments is NOTHING compared to my current anxiety and fear watching the original love of my life – my mama – fighting for her life right now! 🙏 💔💔💔💔💔 tell your mom you love her! Every day!” Cain wrote on X.

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Cain has not publicly shared further details about her mother’s condition in the post, leaving the nature of her illness and her current medical situation unclear. But her words conveyed the depth of her fear and the emotional weight of watching someone who has been central to her life face such a difficult battle.

The post quickly drew support from people across the NASCAR community, including longtime figures who have shared years of racing history with Cain.

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Among those responding was NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Mark Martin, who left a simple heart emoji: “♥️”.

Former Cup Series driver Rick Mast also responded with “🙏❤️”, offering a brief message of support.

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Veteran motorsports journalist Deb Williams shared a more personal response, drawing on her own experience of losing her mother.

“Bless your heart! I am so very, very sorry to hear this. Eight years ago my mother looked at me and said, ‘I don’t want to go, but I can’t do this anymore.’ I miss her and my dad tremendously every day. I still catch myself starting to call them. Keeping you in my prayers,” Williams wrote.

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The responses from Martin, Mast and Williams showed how Cain’s relationships within the sport extend beyond professional assignments and race-weekend coverage.

This is not the first time Cain has faced a serious personal health battle while remaining connected to NASCAR. In July 2014, she was diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer after discovering a sizable lump in her breast. Just a day before traveling to cover the Daytona race, she received the full diagnosis and learned that she faced an aggressive treatment plan.

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During a rain delay at Daytona International Speedway, the reality of her diagnosis began to sink in as she sat in the media center and searched online for advice about telling her children she had cancer.

Cain later wrote candidly about the experience, describing the isolation and fear that accompanied the diagnosis. She underwent multiple surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation while continuing to contribute to motorsports coverage.

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Her openness about the experience resonated across the garage, and Clint Bowyer honored her by carrying her name on his car during the 2014 race weekend at Kansas. In 2015, Cain received the National Motorsports Press Association’s Spirit Award for her courage and determination in the face of adversity.

Cain’s career has also earned recognition for its contribution to motorsports journalism. She has worked for publications including The Tampa Tribune, The Dallas Morning News, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, and several other reputed organizations. After joining NASCAR.com in 2012, she became known for her reporting, race previews, and stories that brought fans closer to the people behind the sport. In 2017, she received the Bob Russo Founders Award for dedication to auto racing, becoming the first woman to win it individually.

Now, Cain is facing a different kind of uncertainty, one that no race result or professional accolade can ease. While she has not shared additional details about her mother’s condition, her message has offered a reminder of how quickly life’s priorities can change. For now, the NASCAR community’s messages of love and prayer stand alongside her plea to cherish the people who matter most and tell them they are loved while there is still time.