NASCAR Gives Unsuspecting Fans Unfiltered Surprise Access at Historic Lime Rock Park

Most racetracks lock paddock access behind premium ticket prices. Lime Rock Park just opened it to everyone. For any motorsports fan, paddock access is typically out of reach, reserved for premium-ticket holders at exorbitant prices. However, a NASCAR track just made an important announcement that completely challenges the status quo.

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For the LIUNA 150 event in the Craftsman Truck Series this year, Lime Rock Park has decided to allow paddock access to all fans regardless of their ticket prices. This means that even a general access ticket can get fans close to the NASCAR garages they love and admire. This policy is a direct result of the free access philosophy of Lime Rock Park.

“After hearing feedback from fans following last year’s event, we worked with NASCAR to create an experience that reflects the culture and accessibility that have defined Lime Rock Park for nearly 70 years,” said Lime Rock Park President and CEO Dicky Riegel.

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“NASCAR has been a tremendous partner throughout the process and has fully embraced the idea. Together, we found a way to extend The Park’s open paddock tradition to the Craftsman Truck Series while maintaining the security and operational needs of the teams.”

Operating since 1957, the track has always kept an open paddock tradition, allowing the fans to interact safely with their teams and drivers for no extra pricing. It is one of the only racetracks to follow such an initiative.

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While it is difficult to conduct the same during a NASCAR event, considering the various business and sponsorship technicalities that need to be satisfied during the weekend, for Lime Rock Park, their tradition was more important. For a circuit that began hosting NASCAR for the first time in 2025, Lime Rock is already attracting fans for the right reasons.

So what events are a part of the fan experience at this seven-turn road course?

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The Schedule for Lime Rock Park NASCAR Weekend

When NASCAR visited them for the first time, it established an attendance record for the historic racetrack. The race weekend is scheduled for July 10-11, but the activities will start as soon as Thursday, July 9. It will start with a NASCAR Fan Fest at The White Hart Inn, which is free for fans.

They will be able to view the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Hauler parade, during which 40 transporters will make their way from Salisbury en route to Lime Rock Park. During the parade watch party, fans will also have the opportunity to get autographs and be involved in other family-friendly activities.

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The next two days will be structured in a manner to produce a full day of racing. For Friday, fans will get to witness the ARCA Menards series, practice, qualifying, and main race, the LIUNA 100, with the USF Juniors’ first race as a support event.

Saturday will be all about NASCAR, as the teams and drivers take turns attacking the 1.5-mile road course during the practice, qualifying, and the LIUNA 150 race. It will be supported by the final race of the USF Juniors weekend.

Although there is a condition involved with the free paddock experience. The fans would need to sign a waiver for the same. It will be available at the Coca-Cola Fan Zone or at the A Paddock.