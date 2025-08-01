NASCAR Hall of Fame Hopeful Reveals How Dale Sr. Ended Xfinity’s Underdog Era

For years, the Busch Series was a haven for underdog, scrappy teams and self-made drivers who built their reputations away from the NASCAR Cup spotlight. Championships were earned through consistency, grit, and a willingness to grind through every race on the schedule. There is one such driver who did it all and had a good, dominating run.

But the landscape changed almost overnight. When Dale Sr.’s Dale Earnhardt Inc. came into the picture, the Busch Series shifted from a proving ground for independents into a launchpad for Cup-bound stars. That shift didn’t just end this driver’s reign; it closed the book on an entire era of underdog dominance in NASCAR’s second tier.

How Dale Jr.’s Busch Series run ruined Randy LaJoie’s dominance

Randy LaJoie strapped into the No. 74 Fina car at the Busch Series season opener at Daytona in 1996, racing for a team that many had no faith in and had written off, but he was to fight the field- not with a bold move or a last-lap pass. Instead, with his perseverance, self-control, and a champion’s poise that had long been hidden due to lost opportunities. Randy began karting at 12 and quickly ascended through the ranks of Northeastern short track divisions like the SK Modifieds and the NASCAR North Tour.

By 1985, he had the door to the national stage, carving a path from weekly short races to NASCAR’s second tier. Racing for BACE Motorsports in 1996, he immediately made his mark, winning five races en route to the championship and then repeating the feat in 1997, earning 15 career wins and 118 top tens over 350 starts. He remains one of only five drivers to win consecutive titles in the series’ history. But it was not long before Dale Sr. and Co. ended his streak.

Reflecting on his time in the Busch Series, Randy LaJoie finally opened up on the force that ended his dominance. He went on to say, “Yeah, it was the old point system, which meant consistency wins helped. Uh, but it was—I take kind of pride that I was probably the last full-time Busch guy to win a Busch Series Xfinity Nationwide Championship because everybody since me has gone on the Cup. Uh, you know, I decided to make a living inside the Busch Series. Uh, and I’m not regretting that at all.”

But then enters Dale Earnhardt Jr. When Dale Jr. stepped foot in the Busch Series in 1998, driving the No. 8 car for DEI, owned by seven-time Cup Series champion and The Intimidator, Dale Sr., it dramatically raised the bar. Equipped with superior resources, sponsorship, and media attention, DEI quickly dominated, forcing smaller outfits either to evolve or exit.

The 63-year-old added on, “Uh, and then after those couple of years, you know, you might get half where you get complacent and think this is easy. Well, then Dale Jr. showed up. That changed the series when they showed up, and which it should have because you try to give your kid the most you can. So, and Dale Senior had a lot more to give than most. Uh, so that worked out pretty well for Junior, but it upped the level of the series. And now you see the Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing) cars, the RCR (Richard Childress Racing) cars. You don’t see individual owners doing that stuff anymore.”

After Dale Junior’s arrival, he won consecutive championships in 1998 and 1999, racking up seven wins in 1998 alone. The move marked a turning point; smaller independent teams like Randy’s BACE Motorsports suddenly struggled to compete against the backing, engineering staff, and financial consistency that DEI brought. LaJoie’s platform waned accordingly, and the era of independent underdogs gave way to corporate-backed dominance.

After stepping away from full-time competition in the Busch Series in 2006, Randy turned his focus to safety. He founded the Joie of Seating, a company specializing in racing seats and driver protection, dedicated to educating grassroots racers on safety, especially those without access to top-tier resources.

LaJoie’s inclusion on NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers list in 2023 was met with surprise from the driver himself, especially given a suspension and break with NASCAR in 2010. Now, as a nominee for the 2026 Hall of Fame, the veteran driver is extremely overjoyed and surprised.

Randy LaJoie opens up about why he is shocked to be a Hall of Fame nominee

Randy LaJoie’s name has long been etched in NASCAR history, but few, including LaJoie himself, expected to see it celebrated quite like this. Once a dominant force in the Xfinity Series, the two-time champion was blindsided when NASCAR included him on its 75 greatest drivers list, despite his complicated past with the sport’s leadership. That surprise was a resurfaced pivotal moment in his career, a 2010 suspension for violating the substance abuse policy after he admitted to using m——– with fans during the Coca-Cola 600 weekend. The fallout was swift. LaJoie was on the sideline from spotting duties for Joe Gibbs Racing’s Nationwide Series program and lost his analyst role with ESPN, a sobering reminder of how quickly reputations can be faulted in the sport.

In an interview with Rick Benjamin on RaceLine, LaJoie didn’t hide his shock when NASCAR extended the olive branch through that historic recognition. He admitted saying, “I really thought I p—– them off a few times. I was quite surprised… and very honored. It’s no small task. You don’t go into it when you’re 18 because I had to wait until I’m 18 to start. I never thought I was going to be in the Hall of Fame.”

Now, that arc is climbing to an even greater height. Earlier this year, NASCAR announced that LaJoie is among the 15 nominees for the 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame class, a group that includes big names like Kurt Busch. For Randy, the nomination is more than just another accolade; it’s validation of a lifelong commitment to racing, even through setbacks.

He reflected, saying, “Growing up, you see the guys… I’m going to the racetrack. I see the black jackets and the Hall of Fame guys. I was like, ‘That guy’s an old racer. That guy’s an older racer. That guy’s an old racer.’ Now I got one of those jackets, and I’m one of those old racers.” His words carried a mix of humility and disbelief, capturing how far he has come from an 18-year-old chasing his first laps to a man on the brink of motorsport immortality.