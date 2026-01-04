NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction 2026: How to Watch, Tickets and Ceremony Timings

Tired of the offseason slump? Well, NASCAR has just the remedy! The class of 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame is ready to shine a spotlight on the legends who have shaped the sport, from champions of winners to pioneers of racing’s earliest days. From the induction ceremony date and location to tickets, VIP packages, and streaming info, get ready to watch out for the sport’s most prestigious event!

When is the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction 2026 taking place?

The NASCAR Hall of Fame induction for the class of 2026 will take place during induction weekend from Thursday, January 22, through Saturday, January 24, 2026. The centerpiece event, which is the official induction ceremony, will be held on Friday, January 23, at 8 pm ET in the Crown Ballroom at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The Friday evening schedule also includes pre-ceremony festivities such as the induction dinner and special programming leading into the formal enshrinement. Throughout the weekend, fans can take part in additional Hall of Fame experiences, exhibits, and events tied to the class of 2026, with Hall admission included for Friday or Saturday as part of induction ticket packages.

Where is the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction happening?

The star-studded event is held in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame museum located in uptown Charlotte and connected to the Charlotte Convention Center, where the induction ceremony takes place in the Crown Ballroom. The Hall of Fame complex will also serve as the central hub for induction weekend. It’ll have satellite events, fan experiences, and special programs on-site.

For out-of-town attendees, Charlotte is easily accessible via Charlotte Douglas International Airport, major interstate highways, and public transit. There are a wide range of hotels, dining options, and parking available within walking distance of the Hall of Fame in uptown Charlotte.

How to get NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction 2026 tickets

Tickets for the event are sold directly through the official NASCAR Hall of Fame website, which is the recommended and safest place to buy. The primary option is the induction ceremony ticket, priced at $150 per person, which includes a reserved seat for the Friday night ceremony on January 23, Hall of Fame admission for either Friday or Saturday, and the official class of 2026 yearbook.

Fans can also choose from upgraded experiences tied to induction weekend, such as the induction dinner plus ceremony, the induction insider experience on Thursday, and other limited-capacity hospitality events that function as VIP-style packages.

Pricing increases with access level and exclusivity, and availability is limited. There is no widespread public pre-sale, but Hall of Fame members may receive access to tickets and special packages.

Because seating is capped and demand is constantly high, especially for premium events, ceremony and VIP tickets are at real risk of selling out, making early purchase strongly advised.

TV and streaming schedule for the 2026 induction ceremony

For the folks who cannot make it in person, the event will be accessible to them via live streaming and broadcasting on platforms. While the official 2026 schedule hasn’t been released, pass ceremonies have streamed live on Peacock, making it the most likely primary option.

Additional coverage or highlights may be available through the NASCAR channel, a free ad-supported FAST channel on platforms like Roku, Tubi, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, and Samsung TV Plus, as well as NASCAR’s YouTube, Facebook, and X accounts for announcements and related content.

US viewers can access the ceremony via these streaming platforms, while international fans may watch through nascar.com or regional streaming partners, depending on local broadcast rights.

Who are the 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees?

And finally, the event brings together three icons whose careers span different eras and styles of racing. Kurt Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion with 34 career wins, including the 2017 Daytona 500, is being honored in his first year of modern-era eligibility for his championship, playoff success, and more than two decades at NASCAR’s top level.

Additionally, Harry Gant, famously known as Handsome Harry, earned 18 cup victories and two Southern 500 wins, thrilling fans with his great career winning streaks and long-standing consistency that made him a beloved figure in the sport.

Now it’s digging into a little bit of history. Representing NASCAR’s roots, Ray Hendrick, nicknamed Mr. Modified, racked up over 700 wins in modified and late model sportsman racing, earning his spot on the Pioneer ballot for his dominance in regional circuits and lasting influence on the stock car racing foundation.

Together, these three celebrate the past, present, and evolution of NASCAR, and they will be officially enshrined at the Hall of Fame this month.