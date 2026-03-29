NASCAR Hall of Fame 2027: Who Are the Nominees for the HOF Induction, Voting, Odds & More

It’s 2026, and the NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees for this year are already decided. Kurt Busch, with his charisma and NASCAR Cup championships, leads ‘Handsome Harry’ and the formidable Ray Hendrick this year. But now, it’s time to decide who will find their name etched in the history of the sport forever when next year hits the calendar.

From drivers who defined generations to NASCAR champions who are still giving the sport a unique touch, the 2027 list has it all. So, without further delay, let’s go through the list of the 2027 NASCAR Hall of Fame contenders released officially.

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Who are the NASCAR Hall of Fame 2027 nominees?

According to sources, the following are the names that are going to contend for the coveted NASCAR Hall of Fame spot next year:

Kevin Harvick– The 2007 Daytona 500 winner and the 2014 Sprint Cup Series champion, Kevin Harvick is currently a broadcaster for FOX’s NASCAR broadcast and the host of the beloved Speed channel. His opinions are held in great regard in the current landscape owing to his success in the sport as a 60-time winner.

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Greg Biffle- Late Greg Biffle, who lost his life in a tragic plane crash last year with his family—was one of the most influential figures in NASCAR. He raced for RFK Racing for two decades in the Cup Series, becoming an important member in the team’s development. Biffle was the first driver to win a championship in both the NASCAR Truck Series and the O’Reilly Series.

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Neil Bonnett- With Bobby and Donnie Allison by his side, Neil Bonnett used to run the Alabama Gang of stock car racing. As a driver with 18 Cup Series victories to his name, Bonnett holds the unique achievement of being the first driver to win a NASCAR race held outside the United States (Goodyear NASCAR 500 in Australia in 1988). He is one of the 75 Greatest Drivers of NASCAR.

Tim Brewer- The current generation sees him as an analyst for NASCAR on ESPN. But Tim Brewer is the driver who helped Junior Johnson’s drivers, Cale Yarborough and Darrell Waltrip, win their first Cup Series titles. With 53 Cup victories to his name as a crew chief, Brewer has a reputation for being firm about his decisions.

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Jeff Burton- ‘The Mayor,’ is going to run for the ballot once again. He was one of the nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Burton is a NASCAR veteran with 21 Cup Series victories and the Rookie of the Year title, back when he joined the Cup Series in 1994 for his debut season. He also has two victories in the Coca-Cola 600 and one victory in the Southern 500 Crown Jewel races.

Randy Dorton- What is a NASCAR team without a good car? And what is a good car without a good engine? Dorton was a legendary engine builder for one of the most successful teams in NASCAR. Owing to his expertise and race-winning engines, Hendrick Motorsports powered its way to nine NASCAR championships.

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Ernie Elliott- In the 1980s, Ernie Elliott was known as the Engine Builder of the Decade. After all, his engine has powered the No. 9 team to dominate the entire field during that time period, winning the 1988 Cup Series championship. He is the brother of NASCAR driver Bill Elliott, and through his engineering, the Elliott family racing team was able to win 40 races in the NASCAR Cup Series.

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Ray Elder- When he came to the NASCAR Cup Series, he won two races at Riverside International Raceway Course, which is his home track. But before that, he was a six-time winner of the NASCAR Winston West Series championship. In that period, he earned himself 47 victories, which ranks him as the second most successful driver in the series as of 2026.

Randy LaJoie- Casey and Corey LaJoie’s father, used to be a NASCAR veteran and race-winning driver back in the day. He won the NASCAR Busch Series consecutively from 1996 to 1997. Collecting 15 victories in the series, he is now ranked among the 75 Greatest NASCAR Drivers of All Time.

Jack Sprague- Jack Eugene Sprague has found fame in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series during his career. Winning three championships in the series in 1997, 1999, and 2001, he has driven around 429 races during his NASCAR career.

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Additionally, these are the nominations for the pioneer ballot: Ray Fox, Harry Hyde, Banjo Matthews, Herb Nab, and Larry Phillips.

The likes of Fox, Hyde, and Herb Nab lead this group of crew chiefs who have brought their teams and drivers multiple championship titles and victories. As such, their contribution to the sport has been highly significant, to the point of inspiring characters in the movie Days of Thunder.

For the Landmark Award, these are the nominations: Alvin Hawkins, Dr. Joseph Mattioli, Lesa France Kennedy, Les Richter, and Wayne Robertson. Robertson is a longtime sports marketing guru who is highly recognized for his contribution to the sport.

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NASCAR Hall of Fame 2027 Voting

To vote for the NASCAR Hall of Fame 2027, fans simply need to visit the official NASCAR website or the NASCAR Hall of Fame website. The voting is going to be open for all. As such, the fans can vote for two of the modern nominees and one of the pioneer nominees. The voting panel is going to discuss in person to decide on the final names for the 2027 Hall of Fame.

The annual Voting Day meeting will commence on May 19. The panel will reveal the names for the new Class of 2027 members and the Landmark Award recipient alongside the election results that day. While the voting panel has to wait until May 19, fans can vote for their favorites from the list from April 14 to May 17 on NASCAR.com. Their vote will be counted as one ballot for the Class of 2027.

Who are the likely inductees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame 2027?

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Without a doubt, once fierce rivals on the track, Greg Biffle and Kevin Harvick are going to be the most popular names on this list. Biffle’s death last year led the fans to speculate that he might end up being one of the nominees this year, and they were right. Greg Biffle will undoubtedly lead the fan votes, and considering his tragic death and contribution to the sport as a driver, he will be the top choice.

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick is the next best choice on this list. Among the modern NASCAR nominees, Harvick is the most accomplished. Not only that, his current stature in the sport and his popularity with the NASCAR broadcast give him credibility like none other in the sport.

Among the pioneers, almost all nominees are equally accomplished. However, Banjo Matthews stands out the most. His cars have won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships. That is an insane number considering how difficult it was to win more races back in the old era of NASCAR.

After him, Herb Nab is also an amazing contestant. He is currently ranked third on the list of crew chiefs with the most wins. With 92 wins in the Cup Series as a crew chief and two NASCAR Cup Series championships, Nab will be a tough competitor for the others.

So who are you going to vote for among these accomplished drivers and crew members?