When Ray J finished high school, the Evernham family faced a question that did not have an easy answer: what would come next? Their son is on the autism spectrum, and Ray Evernham found few resources for young adults with lower support needs. The family did not want the support to end with school. So they decided to build something of their own.

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“My son is on the autism spectrum. There isn’t a lot of help for people who are on the spectrum that are high functioning. So we decided to go ahead and start something on our own.”

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That decision became IGNITE, established in 2013 through the Evernham Family-Racing for a Reason Foundation and the Autism Society of North Carolina. The program addresses a difficult transition for autistic young adults. Once high school ends, many lose the daily structure, social contact and support they previously relied on.

Finding employment, pursuing further education and learning to live independently can become much harder without those resources.

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IGNITE was built to close that gap. Members participate in group activities, educational workshops and practical skills training. They learn money management, public transportation, community navigation and employment skills. Some have eventually moved into homes of their own.

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Yet, for Evernham, the most meaningful change may be something less easily measured: the friendships his son and other members have developed.

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“There’s so much interaction between them.

That they have their own social circle now and they feel like they belong. And I guess that’s really what we had hoped for.”

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That sense of belonging is central to the program’s purpose. Learning to manage money or travel independently matters, but so does having somewhere to go and people to spend time with.

IGNITE brings those needs together, allowing members to practice everyday responsibilities while building relationships beyond their families.

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The work also connects with a wider effort within NASCAR to make motorsports platforms useful for autism awareness. Armani Williams, the first openly autistic driver to compete in a NASCAR national series, has used his racing career to advocate for greater understanding and support.

His partnership with the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism established the Armani Williams Gives Back Grant. It supports autism-serving organizations that are developing or expanding travel and transportation programs for autistic individuals. These are separate efforts, but they address challenges that extend beyond the racetrack.

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Evernham has also brought his own motorsports connections into the fundraising effort. Through AmeriCarna LIVE, his annual benefit car show, he raises money for the Evernham Family-Racing for a Reason Foundation and IGNITE.

The 14th annual event takes place November 21, 2026, at Trane Technologies’ headquarters in Davidson, North Carolina. Proceeds support the Autism Society’s community centers, which now operate in Davidson, Raleigh and Greensboro.

The need for that support does not disappear as members grow older. In August 2025, the Autism Society of North Carolina expanded its IGNITE programming with an Over 30 Club in Raleigh.

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The peer group serves autistic adults aged 30 to 45, extending opportunities for social interaction and community beyond the traditional young-adult programs.

For Evernham, the progress comes back to what families want for their children.

“There’s peace and there’s happiness and there’s comfort. In the end, that’s all every parent wants for their child.

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Let’s do what we’ve got to do to keep going, to keep spreading the awareness, to keep spreading the reasons. It’s so important to understand what autism is.”

Evernham’s NASCAR legacy includes three Cup Series championships as Jeff Gordon’s crew chief and his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2018. IGNITE, however, gives him another way to measure what he can accomplish.

The program began because his family could not find enough support for their son. It now helps other adults build friendships, learn practical skills and find greater independence. Its expansion also reflects a reality that families continue to face long after school ends: the need for community does not have an age limit.