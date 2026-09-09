NASCAR Has Quietly Created Another Championship, and Its Rules Are Very Different

NASCAR usually makes it easy to know who matters. Look at the standings, count the wins, check who made the Chase, and see who is still alive after the first playoff race. That is the scoreboard everyone understands. Yet some of the drivers creating the most noise around the sport are not always the ones sitting highest in the standings. Carson Hocevar is a good example of that.

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His 2026 season has brought a first Cup Series win, plenty of controversy and a sharp rise in merchandise sales, even though he is not one of the championship favorites. There is more going on here than a driver having a good year. That is the setup.

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The standings do not tell the whole story

Hocevar’s position becomes interesting when the racing results are put beside what fans are doing away from the track.

NASCAR reported in August that Hocevar had become the No. 1 driver in online retail sales on NASCAR Shop. He was also inside the top five in trackside merchandise sales. A year earlier, he was 32nd in that trackside category. That is not a small jump. It is a different level of attention.

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His first Cup win at Talladega Superspeedway helped push that growth. In the first 24 hours after the victory, Hocevar’s Lionel Racing diecast sales were the highest following any NASCAR race win since NASCAR and Lionel formed their joint venture in 2010. The number even surpassed the first-day sales after Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2014 Daytona 500 victory.

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There is a useful distinction here. Hocevar did not become interesting because he suddenly started winning everything. He had already spent much of the season building a reputation for aggressive racing and blunt answers. The Talladega win gave that personality a much bigger stage.

His audience grew at the same time. From January through May, Hocevar’s following across Facebook, Instagram and X increased by 70.6%, the biggest percentage jump among Cup drivers during that period. He added nearly 200,000 followers.

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So there are now several different ways to see his rise. The standings show one version. Merchandise shows another. Social media shows another. Put them together, and Hocevar becomes much harder to dismiss as simply a young driver who likes to stir things up.

Hocevar is giving NASCAR something it has always needed

NASCAR has never had a shortage of personalities. That part of the story gets overstated. Dale Earnhardt Sr. did not need a social-media strategy to become the sport’s biggest villain or hero, depending on whom you asked. Tony Stewart could turn a routine media session into an event because nobody was quite sure what he would say. Kyle Busch spent years turning boos into part of his identity.

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The difference now is how quickly those personalities can travel. Earnhardt’s image grew through races, television, newspapers, magazines and word of mouth. Stewart and Busch came along when cable television and the early internet were expanding the audience.

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Hocevar is operating in a completely different environment. A radio clip can be posted within minutes. A tense interview can be clipped before the next race starts. A feud can move from the garage to TikTok, Instagram and YouTube without NASCAR’s television broadcast being involved.

That matters because Hocevar does not have to win a race for people to have something to say about him. His rivalry with Zane Smith is one example. Smith has been openly critical of Hocevar’s driving, and the subject became content on NASCAR’s own “Racin’ With The Boys” program.

Then there was Darlington Raceway.

On September 6, Hocevar made contact with Brad Keselowski during the Cook Out Southern 500. Keselowski spun and finished 23rd. Afterward, the 2012 Cup champion made it clear he was not planning to forget the incident.

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“His day is coming and it’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson,” Keselowski said.

Hocevar finished 11th after starting 34th. When asked about the incident, he did not offer an apology. He later joked about the entertainment value of it.

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“I do everything for TV and entertainment purposes based off everybody else,” Hocevar said. “So I don’t know. Whatever makes us good TV. I just do it for the clicks.”

That response tells you something about the current NASCAR environment. Hocevar understands that what happens around the race can become part of the race story itself. There is more than one way to become a NASCAR personality

That does not mean every driver needs to copy Hocevar. In fact, that would probably miss the point. NASCAR’s most marketable personalities have never all looked alike. Earnhardt had the intimidating competitor image. Stewart was the blunt, combustible veteran. Busch embraced the villain role. Dale Earnhardt Jr. built an enormous following through a very different mix of family history, personality and accessibility.

Today, the same variety exists.

There is the driver who creates conflict. There is the superstar whose results make him impossible to ignore. There is the driver who can carry a long interview or podcast. There is the relatable driver who makes fans feel like they know him. There are legacy names who arrive with a built-in audience. Then there are younger drivers such as Hocevar, Connor Zilisch and Jesse Love who are building recognition before they have accumulated years of Cup success.

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NASCAR’s decision to put Hocevar, Zilisch and Love alongside Cleetus McFarland in its 2026 collaboration with the Rolling Stones is a good example. The campaign was built around racing, music, merchandise and original content rather than a race result.

That is not accidental. NASCAR is looking for ways to put its drivers into places where racing fans are not the only audience.

The same thinking appeared in May, when NASCAR partnered with “Bussin’ With The Boys” to create “Racin’ With The Boys.” The 14-episode series was designed around drivers, team owners, celebrities, fans and the personalities that make up the sport. NASCAR’s own announcement said creator-driven content was helping bring new audiences closer to the action.

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The sport is therefore not waiting for fans to discover its personalities. It is actively putting those personalities into different rooms.

NASCAR has been trying to solve this problem for years

For a long time, NASCAR’s concern was that it needed more recognizable drivers. That concern was not completely wrong. But the sport sometimes treated personality as something separate from the competition, as though a driver could finish well on Sunday and then needed to become a television personality afterward.

The modern media landscape does not work that way. A driver’s personality can now be part of how fans discover the sport in the first place.

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NASCAR has even created a formal incentive for drivers to help with that process. Its Driver Ambassador Program rewards drivers for promotional work away from the track. Joey Logano emerged as the standout in the program’s first year, while NASCAR coverage described the initiative as a financial reward for drivers helping promote the sport.

That is significant because NASCAR is effectively acknowledging that a driver’s job does not end when the helmet comes off. The value can continue through appearances, interviews, promotion and other work that helps put NASCAR in front of people who may not be watching the race.

So when Hocevar’s merchandise numbers rise, his social following jumps and his name keeps appearing in media coverage, those things should not be treated as separate curiosities. They are pieces of the same modern sports economy.

The uncomfortable question is what happens when attention becomes valuable This is where the comparison with the traditional championship gets complicated.

The real NASCAR championship rewards drivers for doing the hard things repeatedly. They need speed, consistency, strategy and execution. One spectacular interview does not earn a playoff point. A viral clip does not move a driver up the standings.

The attention economy works differently.

A driver can gain ground without finishing higher. A funny interview can travel farther than a routine top-10 finish. A feud can keep two drivers in the news all week. A memorable radio message can reach people who never watched the race.

That creates an interesting split. Imagine one driver who wins twice but rarely creates a story outside the track. Another driver wins once, sells a lot of merchandise, has a huge social jump and becomes part of several ongoing conversations.

There is no simple answer about which one is more valuable to NASCAR. The first driver gives the sport competitive credibility. The second may give it cultural reach.

NASCAR needs both. That is why calling this a second championship works better as a metaphor than as a literal ranking. There is no official points system. There cannot be one because the measurements are different.

Followers tell you about reach. Engagement tells you whether people are reacting. Merchandise shows that some of that interest is turning into spending. Sponsorship tells you what companies think that attention is worth. Media coverage shows who is staying in the conversation. No single number captures all of it.

The Most Popular Driver award shows the difference

NASCAR already has an official way to measure popularity. The National Motorsports Press Association’s Most Popular Driver Award is decided through fan voting. Chase Elliott won the Cup Series award for the eighth consecutive year in 2025. The list of top vote-getters also included drivers such as Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.

That award matters, but it measures something different. It asks fans to choose a favorite. The broader competition playing out during a season is harder to pin down. A driver can be popular with fans, disliked by rivals and still generate enormous attention from both groups. Hocevar may be the clearest current example because his appeal is not built only on people cheering for him.

Some fans want him to succeed. Others want to see somebody finally push back. Both groups are watching. That is why “relevance” may be a better word than “popularity.” The algorithm has made NASCAR’s old villains even more useful

The biggest change is not that NASCAR suddenly discovered controversy. It is that controversy now has a much longer life.

Keselowski’s warning at Darlington was a racing incident when it happened. By the next few days, it had become a storyline. NASCAR published follow-up coverage. Hocevar’s comments gave the story another hook. Fans could argue about the contact, the response and what might happen next.

That is very different from an old-fashioned race report. The same thing happened with Hocevar and Smith. Their disagreements did not stay inside the garage. They became material for a creator-led show aimed at bringing NASCAR personalities to a wider audience.

The algorithm rewards that kind of continuation. A race winner can make headlines on Sunday. A driver with an ongoing feud can remain part of the conversation on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

That does not make the feud more important than the race. It does mean the sport’s attention cycle is no longer tied neatly to the checkered flag.

NASCAR still has to turn attention into fans

There is one major catch. Getting somebody to watch a 20-second Hocevar clip is easy compared with getting that person to watch a 400-mile Cup race. That is the part NASCAR still has to solve.

A person can see Hocevar on social media, laugh at a radio clip, follow him and even buy a shirt without becoming a regular NASCAR viewer. Attention is only the first step.

The sport has to turn that curiosity into habit. Its recent strategy suggests NASCAR understands the first part. The Rolling Stones collaboration puts drivers into popular culture. “Racin’ With The Boys” puts them into a creator’s audience. The Driver Ambassador Program gives drivers a financial reason to promote the sport away from race weekends.

The next challenge is connecting those moments back to racing. That may be the most important job for NASCAR’s next generation of personalities. They cannot simply be famous people who happen to drive race cars. They need to become reasons for people to care about what happens when the engines fire.

Personality can open the door, but performance keeps it open There is also a limit to how far this can go. Personality cannot replace performance forever.

A driver can become famous because fans love his attitude. He can become a talking point because rivals dislike his driving. He can sell merchandise because people identify with his image.

Eventually, though, he still has to race. That is why Hocevar’s 2026 season is more interesting than the controversy alone. He has a Cup win. He has shown genuine speed. He has put himself in position to fight at the front. His personality did not create a racing résumé from nothing.

Instead, the personality has amplified what was already there. That combination has always produced NASCAR’s biggest stars. The sport’s great personalities were not famous only because they talked. They were famous because fans cared about what those people did in the car.

The modern difference is that the conversation can start before the trophies arrive.

So who is actually winning?

There is no trophy for this competition. There is no playoff bracket, no points table and no NASCAR official waiting to crown a champion. Yet the evidence is easy enough to find.

It is in the merchandise racks. It is in social-media growth. It is in the interviews that keep circulating after the race. It is in the rivalries that give fans something to argue about during the week. It is in the companies willing to put drivers into campaigns far beyond a traditional race advertisement.

Hocevar’s 2026 rise makes that especially hard to ignore. His merchandise has surged, his social audience has grown sharply and his name keeps finding its way into NASCAR’s biggest conversations. At Darlington, he was outside the top 10 but still managed to become one of the stories everyone was talking about.

That does not mean results have stopped mattering. They have not. It means NASCAR now has two ways to measure a driver’s impact. One is written in points and wins. The other shows up in attention, identity and commercial value.

The first championship tells us who performed best. The other tells us who made people care.

And NASCAR did not need to officially create that second championship. The fans, the algorithms and the business around the sport have already done it.