NASCAR Hits Repeat Offender Carson Hocevar & Josh Berry With $150,000 Penalties Following Spire Suspension

Martinsville has turned into a costly weekend for Carson Hocevar. What began as an on-track controversy has now triggered a major penalty from NASCAR. After Spire Motorsports benched him for the Homestead finale, the governing body has delivered another blow. They have fined Hocevar $100,000 and taken away 25 championship points for his actions during Sunday’s Xfinity 500.

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NASCAR announced the penalties on Tuesday after reviewing the incidents involving Hocevar and Team Penske’s Austin Cindric.

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The decision came just hours after Spire Motorsports announced that Hocevar would miss this weekend’s Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Justin Haley will replace the 23-year-old in the No. 77 Spectrum Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

NASCAR treated the Martinsville incidents as behavioral violations under Section 4.4a of its Rule Book. This section covers possible penalties and actions that can harm stock car racing. NASCAR’s penalty report also pointed out that Hocevar had committed multiple violations of its Code of Conduct.

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“The actions that these two drivers took on Sunday felt like we needed to get involved,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer said.

“What rose to a level of real concern for us is was that they had taken the structure of the front of the car and used that as an antic or a strategy to basically ruin other drivers’ days, and we felt like we had to step in.”

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Sawyer’s explanation shows that Hocevar’s previous disciplinary record played an important role in the latest punishment. NASCAR did not judge the Martinsville incident on its own. The governing body also considered the driver’s past behavior.

The controversy started during the second stage of Sunday’s race. Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet got into a heated on-track exchange with Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

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Hocevar appeared to slow down suddenly in front of Cindric several times. This forced the Penske driver to hit the rear of Hocevar’s Chevrolet. The two drivers continued the exchange over several attempts. On the fourth brake-check, Hocevar caused serious damage to Cindric’s front bumper.

Cindric could not continue the race and eventually retired. He finished 36th, while Hocevar stayed on the track and crossed the finish line in 21st place.

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Things became even more concerning when Hocevar’s own spotter, Tyler Green, tried to stop him from continuing the fight. “Hey, just go, please. Just go. Focus on driving to the 47 [Ricky Stenhouse Jr.],” Green urged over the radio.

In the end, Cindric was frustrated.

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“NASCAR, what are we doing? Like, we’re just weaponizing cars here. I stack on entry with the guy, and he has a mental breakdown,” Cindric questioned NASCAR’s response over his team radio.

Hocevar initially called the exchange normal Martinsville racing and suggested that both drivers had been having fun. However, his explanation did not convince several NASCAR analysts. Former drivers Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, and Kevin Harvick also criticized his actions.

“Well, that’s not just Martinsville,” said Burton after the race. “I’m sorry, and it’s just ridiculous. I don’t care. You know, that’s just ridiculous. You get mad at somebody, and you can’t just say, ‘I lost myself.’ It’s your job not to lose yourself.”

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The incident received more attention during NASCAR’s Inside the Race. Former crew chief Steve Letarte said, “Carson Hocevar, the car on the inside, Austin Cindric, the car on the outside. This is the braking section.

“This is what’s really going to tell the story as this rolls forward. You’re going to see him come to the bottom, and you’re going to see the stomp on the brakes. That is 1,000 pounds of brake pressure on the 77 car.”

An analyst, Jamie McMurray, said, “The max pressure is the same as what you saw on entry,” said McMurray. “So it’s all that Carson can give it. As soon as he starts to pick the throttle up, he lets off, slams on the brakes. If you’re in the 2’s position, it happens so quick, you almost can’t defend against it.”

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Hocevar used almost the same braking force while exiting the corner as he did while entering it. This gave Cindric very little time to react.

The data gave NASCAR and both teams another reason to take the incident seriously. And NASCAR’s $100,000 fine was not the first punishment Hocevar received this week. Earlier on Tuesday, Spire Motorsports announced that it had suspended him for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“The easy thing would have been to leave this in NASCAR’s hands and let them decide what any penalty should be,” the team co-owner Jeff Dickerson said. “To us, however, this isn’t about money or points. We believe in respect. Our integrity matters. This is the right decision for Spire Motorsports.”

Despite the suspension, the team will continue to support Hocevar.

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“The way Carson conducted himself at Martinsville doesn’t meet the standard we set for our drivers, team members or employees, and there are consequences for that. That doesn’t mean we don’t love him and support him,” Jeff added.

Meanwhile, Carson Hocevar accepted his mistake in a statement on X.

“This is an embarrassing day for me,” Carson Hocevar wrote. “I let the people down that gave me the opportunity of a lifetime to drive a Cup car. I also let down my team, sponsors and fans. I crossed the line with my on-track actions and gave Jeff and Spire Motorsports no option but to put someone else in the 77 car this weekend at Homestead.”

Spire’s suspension and NASCAR’s penalty were two separate decisions. The team’s action did not replace NASCAR’s punishment or reduce the penalty that the governing body could give him under its own rules.

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Past controversies and Martinsville incidents put Hocevar’s conduct under scrutiny

The $100,000 fine becomes even more significant when we look at Hocevar’s previous disciplinary record. As per Jordan Bianchi’s report on The Athletic, one of his earlier violations happened in June 2024 at Nashville Superspeedway. The contact caused Burton to spin. NASCAR later fined Hocevar $50,000 and deducted 25 driver points for violating its Member Code of Conduct.

Another controversy followed in June 2025. This time, Spire Motorsports punished Hocevar for making derogatory comments about Mexico City during a livestream before NASCAR’s Cup Series race there. The team fined him $50,000 and asked him to complete cultural-sensitivity and bias-awareness training.

A few months later, Carson Hocevar received another $50,000 fine from NASCAR after an incident at Kansas Speedway in September 2025.

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His car spun and flattened several tyres during the race. Safety workers then arrived at the scene. However, NASCAR officials found that Hocevar revved his engine and spun his tyres while trying to rejoin the race.

His on-track behavior also attracted attention during the 2026 season. At Darlington Raceway in September, Carson Hocevar made contact with Brad Keselowski. The incident sent him into a spin and against the wall.

“His day is coming, and it’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson,” Keselowski said afterward.

Hocevar, however, did not seem bothered by the warning. He also did not apologize when he discussed the contact. The incident added to the growing concerns about his aggressive approach to racing.

Hocevar was not the only driver NASCAR punished after the Martinsville race. The governing body also fined Josh Berry $50,000 and deducted 25 championship points following his incident with Ryan Blaney.

The incident happened near the end of Stage 2. Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske Ford made contact with Berry’s No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford. Berry then appeared to hit the brakes, which caused Blaney to run into the rear of his car.

Although Blaney managed to return to the race, his championship hopes were effectively over.

“It’s uncharacteristic of Josh to do something like that,” Wood Brothers president Jon Wood told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “It’s hard to think it was on purpose, but I don’t know. I guess I don’t want to know.”

His 25-point deduction also pushed him down from 21st to 22nd in the championship standings. Hocevar suffered a similar drop after NASCAR announced his penalty. He moved from 12th to 13th in the standings.

NASCAR’s Martinsville controversy also brought attention to a rule change introduced in June 2026. Before the short-track races, NASCAR asked teams to remove energy-absorbing foam from their front and rear bumpers. The change applied to North Wilkesboro, Richmond, Bristol, and Martinsville. However, the Martinsville incidents showed that aggressive driving remains a major concern.

Brake-checking and retaliation are not new problems in NASCAR. Martinsville witnessed a similar dispute between Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin in 2018.

The two drivers had made repeated contact during the race. Hamlin later accused Harvick of suddenly hitting the brakes in front of him and damaging the nose of his No. 11 Toyota.

“No, he hit me a couple times, and I was just trying to make sure I had my car under control,” Harvick said afterwards, denying deliberate brake-checking.

However, the latest controversies have attracted even more attention because of NASCAR’s revised bumper package and its focus on driver behavior.

Carson Hocevar has now lost $100,000, 25 championship points, and his place in the Homestead finale. Spire Motorsports has also made it clear that his actions crossed the team’s limits. He has promised to return stronger in 2027. However, after several controversies, Hocevar must now rebuild trust with his team and fellow drivers.