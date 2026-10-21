NASCAR Hits Zane Smith With $50,000 Fine Months After Unpenalized Atlanta Sit-Down

Zane Smith had already lost the positions. Carson Hocevar was already heading toward the finish. The race at Phoenix Raceway was over, so there was nothing left to win when Smith drove his No. 38 Ford into the back of Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet on the cooldown lap. Whatever Smith wanted to settle, it could no longer be settled through racing. Now, NASCAR has fined the Front Row Motorsports driver $50,000, turning another chapter in their bitter relationship into a costly one. The bigger question is why this feud has reached this point despite NASCAR stepping in months ago.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“NASCAR penalty report is out and it shows Zane Smith has been fined $50,000 for ramming into Carson Hocevar after the Phoenix race,” Jeff Gluck reported on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

To understand why Smith was so angry, it helps to go back to the final 15 laps of the Freeway Insurance 500. Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet hit Hocevar entering Turn 3, sending the No. 77 up the track and into Josh Berry and Smith. It was a chain reaction, but Smith still paid for it. He finished 15th, while Hocevar crossed the line in 12th.

Zane Smith apparently blamed Hocevar for the contact. His team tried to explain that Chastain had shoved the Spire Motorsports driver into the No. 38. Smith was having none of it. “I don’t give a [expletive],” he replied over the radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

That exchange helps explain his mood, but it does not change the sequence of events. Chastain’s contact set the incident in motion, and Smith had every reason to be frustrated about losing positions. Yet he chose to hit Hocevar after the finish, when neither driver was competing for anything. The move gave NASCAR a separate incident to investigate, away from the confusion of the original crash.

It also brought an old problem back into focus. Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar had already attracted NASCAR’s attention after their clash at Chicagoland Speedway in July. Their cars sustained damage, and Smith acknowledged that he had driven into Hocevar. NASCAR did not fine either driver for that incident. Instead, officials brought them in for a meeting before the next race at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was supposed to address the tension before it escalated further. It did not mean the two drivers had become friends, but it gave NASCAR a chance to make its concerns clear without immediately handing down a penalty. Zane Smith’s comments afterward suggested there was little chance of a quick reconciliation.

“I just don’t like him,” Zane Smith told reporters at Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hocevar, meanwhile, described the earlier contact as a racing incident. Their accounts reflected a disagreement that went beyond the question of who caused one collision. They simply did not see the situation the same way.

By Phoenix, that history was still hanging over them. The late-race contact gave Smith another reason to blame Hocevar, even though the sequence involved Chastain as well. Rather than leave the incident behind, Smith made contact with Hocevar after the race. This time, NASCAR responded with a $50,000 fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The distinction between the two incidents is important. At Chicagoland, NASCAR chose a meeting and no penalty. At Phoenix, Smith’s cooldown-lap move gave officials a new action to judge. Whatever happened earlier in the race, retaliation after the finish was a decision Zane Smith made himself.

NASCAR has to draw that line clearly. Drivers can race hard, disagree over contact and confront each other about what happened. But if the checkered flag becomes an invitation to settle scores, an already tense situation can turn dangerous when cars are slowing down and heading back toward pit road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fine will hit Zane Smith financially, but it does not resolve the relationship that led to the incident. Hocevar has not suddenly become someone Smith likes, and a penalty cannot erase months of resentment. What NASCAR can do is make the consequences of another confrontation harder to dismiss.

The Atlanta meeting gave the drivers an opportunity to move forward without punishment. Phoenix showed that the opportunity had not been enough. Smith now has a $50,000 reminder that frustration may explain a reaction, but it does not excuse it. And if this rivalry produces another incident, NASCAR will have to decide whether a fine has done enough to stop it.