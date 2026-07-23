NASCAR Honors Kyle Busch’s Final Wish With Special Bowman Gray Announcement

NASCAR has been under a lot of pressure after Kyle Busch’s tragic passing. There was a growing consensus that Rowdy’s racing legacy should be honored by the sanctioning body. Suggestions like his induction into the Hall of Fame, an award named after him, or renaming a track were all floated, but nothing came up until now.

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As it turns out, Kyle Busch had one wish, which he directly conveyed to NASCAR. It wasn’t about Cup racing; rather, encouraging grassroots racing. And that is exactly what NASCAR has planned at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

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Ben Kennedy, the COO of NASCAR on Rubbin is Racing, said, “So Kyle, he texted me earlier this year a couple times, and he said, ‘Hey man, I would love to find a way to bring Legends cars out to Bowman Gray Stadium at some point.’”

Unfortunately, it was tough for NASCAR to find dates and schedule this special event. Kennedy had proposed the idea earlier, but scheduling conflicts stalled it until Busch’s passing. “We weren’t able to come up with a date that had worked out. And as soon as I heard the news, we started thinking about things that we could do to celebrate Kyle. And I’m like, man, this is something that he wanted to do, something that he wanted Brexton to go and compete in,” he added.

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The event is scheduled to be held in mid-August on a Friday night. It is going to be a night of remembrance for Kyle Busch, and Brexton is expected to compete in this race. Another big highlight is that all proceeds from this special tribute will go towards the Bundle of Joy Foundation. The entire NASCAR family stood in arms with the Busch family at the Coca-Cola 600 earlier this year, and this event at Bowman Gray is going to be emotional.

The good news is that there’s another tribute that NASCAR has planned for Rowdy at Charlotte Motor Speedway, scheduled for October 9. ‘Kyle Busch Celebration of Life’ has already been listed on NASCAR’s official website. It is open to all, and as per the announcement, this tribute will be held after the Craftsman Truck Series race. Meanwhile, Kennedy also conveyed how NASCAR is going to handle Kyle Busch’s induction into the Hall of Fame.

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There were growing demands from the fans to have a special ballot and include Busch in the Hall of Fame for the Class of 2027. Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Larry Phlips have secured their induction. But as far as Busch was concerned, NASCAR didn’t make any official announcement.

One thing remains certain: Kyle Busch remains the first ballot Hall of Famer. But NASCAR didn’t want to rush into a decision that didn’t feel intentional. “So Kyle Busch, as a Hall of Famer, there is zero question that he’s gonna go in the Hall of Fame. He’s gonna go in the Hall of Fame next year,” Kennedy explained.

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That’s some good news for Rowdy Nation, as they will be able to experience the Kyle Busch remembrance race at Bowman Gray and see him being inducted into the Hall of Fame next year. The cherry on top of the cake would be Brexton winning the race at the Madhouse and doing his father’s iconic bow celebration in front of the fans.