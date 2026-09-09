NASCAR Icon Unveils $400M California Racetrack With Eye-Watering Entry Fee

“Like Nürburgring,” Boris Said revealed a few days ago when he announced the name of a new racetrack called “Elsinorering.” The former Cup Series driver is planning to build it in California, a market that NASCAR has actively tried to penetrate in recent years. Said has ambitious plans for the facility, which promises to bring a very different kind of motorsports destination to the state. Now, he has offered more details about the venture, including one particularly eye-catching figure that could determine who gets access to his exclusive racing playground.

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Said is planning to build an exclusive motorsports community where wealthy car enthusiasts can store their collections, live beside the circuit and put their machines through their paces. But getting access to all this will come at a serious cost, with the New York Post reporting that prospective members should expect to pay roughly $300,000 to join the private club.

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“It’s like a private golf club, but for people that love to collect cars and drive cars on the track — the way they would be intended to be driven from the engineering standpoint,” Said told The California Post

The membership model will make the Elsinore Ring — which is projected to cost more than $400 million to construct — particularly exclusive. Said plans to limit the club to only 450 members, with each membership functioning as a transferable asset. That means owners could eventually sell their membership at market value rather than simply surrendering it.

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The centerpiece of the proposed 300-acre development will be a 3.2-mile road course featuring 22 turns. The circuit is being designed to meet FIA Grade 2 standards and will include three configurations. The layout could allow different sections of the track to be used at the same time, while its specifications would also make the venue suitable for major racing events.

Away from the track, the development will feature an extensive collection of luxury garage residences. Six large buildings, each measuring 525 feet by 100 feet, are planned to accommodate 275 garage condominiums.

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The ground level of each residence will provide around 1,300 square feet of garage space. That is expected to give owners enough room for six to eight vehicles. Above it will be another 1,300 square feet dedicated to living space. The project will also include 12 larger penthouse residences spanning three levels.

For some owners, getting to their collection could be just as extravagant as the cars themselves. Certain residences are expected to have helicopter access, including rooftop helipads that would allow owners to arrive directly at their property.

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Importantly, purchasing one of the garage residences will not be the same as buying club membership. The properties can be purchased separately, shared with friends or used as permanent residences, while membership itself remains limited to an individual and their family.

The wider club will offer plenty beyond motorsports. Plans include a clubhouse featuring a glass-bottom swimming pool overlooking the circuit, along with a spa, fitness center, and restaurant. Despite its private nature, the Elsinore Ring is also expected to maintain a public presence, with the facility potentially opening to the public for as many as 100 days each year for events such as community gatherings, weddings and Fourth of July celebrations.

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Once the primary development is complete, Said’s team also intends to use another 30 acres for commercial purposes, adding yet another layer to what is already an unusually ambitious project.

From NASCAR journeyman to motorsports visionary

Long before Boris Said began putting together plans for the Elsinore Ring, he had already made a name for himself as one of NASCAR’s best-known road-course specialists.

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Said competed part-time in the Cup Series for years, with most of his NASCAR opportunities coming on road courses. He became the kind of driver teams could call whenever the series headed to circuits such as Watkins Glen and Sonoma. His ability to adapt quickly to unfamiliar cars and tracks made him a valuable road-course ringer.

His Cup career ultimately produced 55 starts, eight top-10 finishes and two poles. His best result came at Watkins Glen in 2005, where he finished third.

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Said also made his mark in NASCAR’s other national series. He won a Craftsman Truck Series race at Sonoma in 1998 before claiming his lone O’Reilly Series victory at Montreal in 2010, when the series was then known as the Xfinity Series. But Said’s racing credentials stretch far beyond NASCAR.

He won the GT class at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in both 1997 and 1998, followed that with another class victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1998, and became the 2004 Rolex Sports Car Series GT champion. He reached the pinnacle of his road-racing career in 2005, when he won the 24 Hours of Nürburgring outright.

That background makes his latest project particularly fitting. Said has spent decades racing on some of the world’s most challenging circuits. Now, instead of simply competing on those tracks, he wants to build one of his own.

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The Elsinore Ring therefore represents more than a business venture for the veteran racer. It is an extension of the same road-racing passion that shaped much of his career and helped make him a recognizable figure across NASCAR and sports-car racing.