NASCAR Ignores Fans’ Plea Amid Massive Backlash Over Potential Schedule Revamp

For long-time NASCAR fans, it’s a battle they feel they’re losing. The NASCAR schedule has been steadily shifting gears, and fans are not thrilled. For decades, ovals dominated the schedule, and they still do, but road courses have become more prevalent than ever. From having Sonoma and Watkins Glen as the only road courses for 30 years to boasting six of them in 2025, NASCAR has seen a clear shift.

New circuits and flashy locations often mean one thing: beloved classic ovals are going to get bumped. The road courses are continuing to grow in number. And following the success of events like Chicago and Mexico City, the tension is high. New routes might promise fresh scenery, but all the tracks that built NASCAR’s identity are at risk of being benched. And as the ramblings around next year’s calendar intensify, so too does the fan discontent, as a new location was recently revealed.

NASCAR’s bold new street race gamble for 2026

NASCAR might be trading bump and runs for beach views. According to the Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi, the sport is nearing a deal to bring a street race to San Diego in 2026, signing a bold return to the southern California market after a multi-year absence. While the deal isn’t finalized just yet, sources say an announcement could drop as soon as next month. It’s just pending a few final signatures.

The Athletic confirmed on X, posting, “NASCAR is working toward finalizing a deal to race on a street course next year in the San Diego area, sources tell @Jordan_Bianchi. The move would return its premier Cup Series to the Southern California market after a multi-year absence.” If it goes through, it would mark NASCAR’s first points-paying race in SoCal since Fontana’s Auto Club Speedway shut its gate in 2023. The LA Coliseum exhibition races barely kept the region on the map, but even NASCAR admitted that it was a temporary fix. Now, with San Diego on its side and the Pacific Ocean as a potential backdrop, the sport might have finally found its next showpiece.

But here’s the catch: the schedule is already maxed out at 38 events, so something’s got to give. Whether that’s cutting a date from an established short track or probably even swapping out the Chicago Street race, which isn’t a fan favorite and has not been renewed post-2025, remains to be seen. If you liked Richmond having two races, well, remember what happened when Mexico City came on the scene?

And speaking of Chicago, the NASCAR Street course experiment has always been a gamble. Now in its third year, the race has been as divisive as it is dramatic. NASCAR does have the option to renew it for 2026, but adding San Diego could force them to choose between doubling down on city streets or picking one and pulling the plug on the other. The Chicago plug being pulled seems like the obvious call, as it would be a direct replacement, and the Chicago event reportedly takes around $50 million to run each year.

However, backlash over San Diego’s street course inclusion remains loud. And NASCAR veteran Dale Earnhardt Jr. compared the backlash toward increased road courses to a sign of an old-school mindset. “I used to not love road course races, you know, I used to not want them added to the schedule, but I’m sort of understanding at this point in my life, like I don’t really, I can’t sit here and just be like, ‘I don’t want more road course racing.’”

He added on saying, “They’re going to do what they’re going to do. I just need to embrace whatever they put on the plate, right, and so we’re all going to sit down at this big table and the table of NASCAR and we’re going to eat the meal, and you just got to. You don’t get to choose really how it’s cooked or what’s served.” The potential San Diego layout is still hush-hush, but insiders are hinting at a route near Snapdragon Stadium or even around Petco Park downtown. Sure, it’s scenic, but scenic doesn’t always sell to die-hard fans who would rather trade palm trees for pit stops on ovals.

Fans lash out as NASCAR doubles down on street racing

As NASCAR keeps chasing bigger markets and skyline backdrops, the cost will be steep. Sidelining the tracks and traditions that built its loyal base. As soon as the fans heard this news, they didn’t hold back. “No, please, no more street courses.” It was one of the milder responses. Others didn’t bother with diplomacy, saying, “Yawn. Another snooze fest.” And a flat-out demand to NASCAR saying, “Stop the damn street and road courses to many.”

For many, this isn’t just about one city or one race; it’s about what the sport used to be. The growing perception is that NASCAR is moving away from its roots: short tracks and gritty racing that built its very foundation. One fan criticized, writing, “NASCAR turning their back on big ovals and running street courses… they are gonna end up like IndyCar.”

And then came the haymaker, loud and profane, “No more f—–g road courses!!!” is the kind of raw sentiment that doesn’t come from casual viewers; it comes from people who have been following the sport for decades and feel like they’re watching it drift further and further away. With every new street race added, NASCAR might be gaining cities and sponsors, but it’s losing pieces of its audience.

The question now isn’t whether they’ll keep watching. The question is how many more “snoozers” it’ll take before they finally change the channel. What do you think of adding another street course to the schedule? Let us know in the comments!