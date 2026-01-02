NASCAR Insider Admits Ross Chastain’s Hail Melon Finish Was So Unreal Even Legends Left in Disbelief

In 2025, Ross Chastain finished 10th in points. It marked his third NASCAR Cup Series playoff appearance, and Chastain smoked Charlotte Motor Speedway with a prestigious Coca-Cola 600 win. However, the Trackhouse Racing driver probably did not smoke any racetrack as well as Martinsville Speedway. The magnificent feat he achieved back in 2022 still gives NASCAR’s veterans chills.

Ross Chastain’s unbeatable legacy

“In all my years of racing and all my years of being around this sport, I’ve only ever seen one of these moments on a racetrack,” Kyle Petty said in a recent episode of the Back Then Again Podcast. “It was Ross Chastain at Martinsville a couple of years ago when he played the video game and just barreled it off in turn three and caught another gear and drove it right around the wall just like you would if you were playing Mario Kart or something like that.”

Over three years ago, the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing driver was in a sticky situation. Ross Chastain was already two points out at the white flag of the Martinsville race, the last race before the Championship 4. Christopher Bell was moments away from a victory, while Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott held the two transfer spots. But the 8th-generation melon farmer did not give up; instead of downshifting, he upshifted instead, kept the pedal to the floor, and ripped around the outer walls of the track until he crossed Hamlin.

“That moment when you see that piece of footage, you look at it, and you’re thinking this is fake, man. This is AI. Somebody’s done something here, and it is the most stand your world upside down. flip it over backwards, and let’s watch this and believe it because you won’t believe it when you see it for the first time. But it was an amazing moment for me,” Kyle Petty continued.

Even Dale Jarrett, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, was flabbergasted and utterly star-struck. “Everyone who saw it was like, “Oh, wow.” I’ll never forget, Dale Jarrett was sitting beside me, and he grabbed my arm, and he said, “What the f was that?” And I said, “I have no idea, man. That’s the most amazing thing,” Petty recalled.

The NASCAR world still fondly remembers Ross Chastain’s unbeatable feat. Meanwhile, the Trackhouse star prepares for another year while showing gratitude for a partner.

Divulging the roots of a bond

When Kevin Harvick was still on the tracks, it was easy to identify him. The former Stewart-Haas Racing legend always had the Anheuser-Busch logo painted on his car. So when Harvick retired at the end of 2023, fans anticipated an end to the beer brand’s presence. However, the company chose to bond with another legendary driver instead – Ross Chastain. Answering fans’ questions from Reddit, Chastain recently divulged how that partnership developed.

“We wanted Busch Light. We knew Kevin Harvick was retiring, and we wanted to make our case to him. I drank Busch Light before they sponsored me. I was going to drink it whether they sponsored me or not. So, that made the first conversation really easy,” Chastain said.

“This sponsorship means so much to me as the brand not only supports NASCAR, but also places value and extends their support to communities that are close to my heart—the humble, hard-working people across the U.S. who enjoy cracking a cold one after an honest day’s work.”

In 2026, Ross Chastain will try to improve on his 2025 performance, and we expect more shiny trophies like the Coca-Cola 600. Let’s wait and see how the new year unfolds for the melon farmer.