NASCAR Insider Backs Denny Hamlin as He Calls Out News Reporter Amid Lawsuit Drama

A storm hit NASCAR before anyone even set foot into the courtroom. Denny Hamlin has launched one last salvo online, and it’s aimed straight at ESPN’s Ryan McGee. What began as a simple lawsuit explainer article erupted when Hamlin blasted it as a “propaganda piece,” ignoring the garage and sending fans into a frenzy. And now, as his 23XI Racing team prepared to face NASCAR in court, one NASCAR insider stepped forward with full-throttle support for Hamlin’s callout.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kenny Wallace gives the ultimate stamp of approval

Taking to YouTube, the veteran didn’t hold back on his support for Hamlin’s comments, saying, “Good job, Denny. I’m behind you. Most of everything I see is he’s riled everybody up. Most of what the people I see is like, “That’s right, Denny. I hope you destroy NASCAR.” And I’m like, ‘Oh, God.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Denny Hamlin wasn’t just irritated; he was outright livid over the article, even going so far as to sarcastically suggest the NASCAR Communication Director, Mike Forde, helped co-write it. To Hamlin, it felt like yet another example of the media misrepresenting his beloved team’s views.

His frustration exploded when he fired back at Ryan McGee, writing, “Please give credit to @mfordefor helping you write this propaganda piece that they want pushed to switch the narrative. Continuous lies about our stance, NASCAR’s motives for its actions, and continued message from the sanctioning body that everything is fine. Our fans know better.”

McGee, the author of the ESPN article, attempted to clarify his approach, replying, “Tried to hit it down the middle, thus all the “(Fill in the blank) believes…” and “(Fill in the blank) argues…” Sorry you disgaree, but thanks for reading. See you Monday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace is more than impressed with Hamlin, adding, ” First thing I thought about is, man, Denny’s brave. He don’t give a s— what NASCAR thinks about him right now.”

And true to that, Hamlin didn’t stop there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 19: Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Yahoo Toyota answers questions from the media during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz before practice and qualifying for the South Point 400 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series playoff race on October 19, 2024, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Chris Williams/LVMS/Icon Sportswire AUTO: OCT 19 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon007241019013

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver doubled down, speaking directly to fans about what he believes is NASCAR’s influence over major media outlets, saying, “Our fans have been brainwashed with their talking points for decades. Narratives pushed by the media, who are intimidated by them. Lies are over starting Monday morning. It’s time for the truth. It’s time for change.”

McGee’s long resume, from two decades covering the sport to writing the script for the 2007 “Dale” documentary and serving as a backbone of ESPN’s NASCAR coverage, didn’t change Hamlin’s perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

To him, the problem isn’t with one article or one journalist. It’s the larger ecosystem. The 45-year-old believes that many outlets hesitate to challenge NASCAR too strongly, worried about jeopardizing their access, and that, he argues, skews the narrative long before anyone reaches the courtroom.

Now with all the evidence gathered and both sides rolling up their sleeves, the NASCAR legal battle is about to shake the world on Monday. However, this may have major consequences if 23XI Racing wins the legal battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Potential outcomes if 23XI wins the lawsuit

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the sport, and if the jury decides NASCAR violated federal antitrust laws, particularly the Sherman Act, the fallout could be one of the biggest turning points in NASCAR history. A ruling like that would expose the sanctioning body to enormous financial consequences, including potentially massive damage payouts to the plaintiff teams.

And that could happen because antitrust penalties can be tripled; the total amount could easily climb into the hundreds of millions, depending on how the jury calculates harm and lost value.

However, the impact wouldn’t stop at money. Judge Kenneth Bell could also mandate major changes to NASCAR’s structure in areas like the charter system, revenue sharing, and competitive restrictions. This could hint at a revision of charter rights, alterations to how teams receive money, and changes to supplier limitations. It could place new boundaries on NASCAR’s authority over scheduling and track operations.

A loss for NASCAR and a win for 23XI Racing would definitely reshape the ecosystem far beyond the courtroom. Teams would be able to walk away with more leverage and long-term financial security, sponsors might see a more balanced business environment, and the drivers could benefit from stronger protections.

However, sweeping structural changes could also create short-term turbulence, such as potentially disrupting partnerships, media negotiations, and the overall governance of the sport. It can be said with certainty that NASCAR would definitely file an appeal, which will stretch the timeline, but the immediate ripple effect would still alter the sport in lasting ways.