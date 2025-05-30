NASCAR Insider Bets on Brad Keselowski to Flip the Script at Nashville Superspeedway

Brad Keselowski didn’t stumble into NASCAR. He was practically born into it. The son of Bob Keselowski, a Truck Series pioneer, Brad grew up in a Michigan household where dinner conversations often included tire pressures and lap times. He started working in the family garage before he was old enough to drive on the street, eventually getting his first big shot in NASCAR when Dale Earnhardt Jr. offered him a ride in 2007. By 2012, Brad had stunned the sport by winning a Cup Series championship with Penske, bringing a blue-collar grit and a sharp mind to every race since.

Fast-forward to today, and while the wins haven’t come easy lately, the fire’s still there. Keselowski has had a brutally unlucky first half of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, to say the least. But now, with Nashville Superspeedway up next, the conversation is shifting. One insider seems convinced that the tides are turning. Brad Keselowski might just be ready to flip the script.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brad Keselowski’s season turns after Charlotte’s breakthrough

With the NASCAR Cup Series at its midpoint, Brad Keselowski is suddenly a name to watch at the Cup Series race at Nashville. “A lot of excitement building up towards Nashville Super Speedway. There probably isn’t a better place for it to happen other than Music City. Let me throw another name [Brad Keselowski] out,” a reporter noted. Keselowski, who drives the No. 6 Ford for RFK Racing, has endured a brutal first half of 2025, but recent results show real progress.

Keselowski’s season started with disappointment. His highest finish before May was 11th at Las Vegas, and he suffered three straight DNFs from crashes leading up to Charlotte. Entering the Coca-Cola 600, he was 33rd in points, 103 behind the playoff cutline.

But Charlotte marked a turning point. Keselowski started 35th and clawed his way to a fifth-place finish! This was his first top-five and top-ten of the season. He even led five laps in Stage 4, the first time he’d led all year. “He got out of the car Sunday night at Charlotte and said, ‘This is the first time in my life, I’ve ever wished a race would be 700 miles,’” the reporter recalled, capturing Keselowski’s renewed optimism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Performance Racing Network (@prnlive) Expand Post

The Charlotte run was more than a fluke. Brad Keselowski also won the first heat race at the North Wilkesboro All-Star event, showing speed against the best in the field. His pit crew’s performance has improved, and the No. 6 car is finally showing front-running pace on intermediates. This will be key for Nashville’s concrete oval.

Despite the struggles, Keselowski has a history of late-season surges. He’s made the playoffs the last two years. Currently, thanks to the Charlotte result, Keselowski sits 32nd in the driver standings. He has 180 points overall and is now 100 points behind the cutline. A slight improvement. Now, with 13 races left, Nashville could be the launchpad for a comeback. Brad Keselowski’s veteran grit and recent form have insiders and fans alike believing. If his luck holds, Nashville might just be the site of his long-awaited return to victory lane.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brad Keselowski is still searching for a breakthrough at Nashville

Brad Keselowski rolls into Nashville Superspeedway with a sense of momentum, but history shows this track hasn’t always been kind to him. After his top-five at Charlotte, Keselowski said, “Feel like if we could have gotten to the lead, we could have won the race.” That confidence is crucial as he heads to a venue where results have been hard to come by. Take a look for yourself.

Since the Cup Series returned to Nashville in 2021, Keselowski has made four starts at the 1.33-mile concrete oval. His best finish? Eleventh, back in 2023, after starting 20th on the grid. In the 2021 and 2022 races, he finished 23rd and 29th, respectively. Last year, a pit road penalty and late-race contact dropped him to 25th after starting an impressive 5th. Since 2022, Brad Keselowski has led just 2 laps at Nashville in Cup competition.

Keselowski’s Nashville struggles mirror his season. Tough luck, flashes of speed, and a need to capitalize when it counts. “We’ve been really competitive the last few weeks,” he said after Charlotte. “This car has the speed to win the race, and I need to go get it.” The numbers back up his optimism. His Charlotte run was his first top-five and top-ten of 2025, snapping a long skid.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Keselowski, Nashville represents both a challenge and an opportunity. RFK Racing’s setups have shown better tire management and late-run pace, which are critical at Nashville, a track known for long green-flag stretches and abrasive concrete. If Brad Keselowski’s Charlotte form carries over, he could finally break through for his first top-ten, or even a win, at the Music City track.