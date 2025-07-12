NASCAR Insider Bets on Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski as Veterans Fall of Their Pedestal

There’s a new wave crashing through the NASCAR garage, and it’s full of fearless, fresh-faced talent. From Ty Gibbs trading elbows with Cup veterans to Shane van Gisbergen turning every road course into his personal playground, the spotlight’s shifting. These aren’t just prospects anymore, they’re contenders. And they’re making a name for themselves fast. But with every new headline about a rising star, there’s a quiet question echoing through the paddock. What about the old guard? Remember Dale Earnhardt Sr. replacing Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip during the late 70s and early 80s? In today’s scenario, the champions who used to own Victory Lane, drivers like Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, now find themselves battling just to stay relevant in this youth-powered era.

But is it really time to count them out? Or could the veterans have one last ace up their sleeve? Let’s just say, not everyone’s ready to hand over the keys yet.

On the recent episode of the Rubbin Is Racing podcast, host Large noted, “I had seen somebody today saying, ‘We’re living in a world where we might have seen Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski’s last win in the Cup Series.’” Well, that sentiment is echoing across NASCAR circles as the 2025 season unfolds.

Kyle Busch’s last Cup Series win came at the Enjoy Illinois 300 in June 2023, a race that showcased his trademark aggression and racecraft. Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski last visited victory lane at Darlington in May 2024. It’s been more than a year for the RFK Racing driver, too! Yet, as the Rubbin is Racing podcast host is hopeful.

He points out further, “It’s tough to say, you know what I like watching, Martin Truex, what he didn’t get a win in 22 and then he picked up three in 23, and then went winless in 24.” Truex finished the 2022 season in 17th place, in which he finished 20th or worse in five of the postseason’s 10 races. A win eluded him right from the start of the season. However, he saw progress in the subsequent season and managed to win at Dover, Sonoma, and Loudon. But, then, 2024 again saw the NASCAR veteran go without a win.

The host adds, “Brad and Kyle lately, it seems like they still have some life left in them.” That’s not just wishful thinking. In 2025, both drivers have shown flashes of their former brilliance, though they are without a win. Busch’s best performances came at COTA and Chicago, where the ‘Rowdy’ managed to finish fifth. Keselowski, on the other hand, did better as he finished second at the EchoPark Speedway at the Quaker State 400. For Busch and Keselowski, the numbers tell a story. Both have historically been stronger on ovals. Busch, a two-time champion with 63 career Cup wins, has just four road course victories. His last street course win came all the way back at Sonoma in 2015. Keselowski, with 36 career wins, has never won a Cup race on a road course, despite several runner-up finishes.

While the next win isn’t guaranteed, both veterans are defying the narrative that their time is up. The numbers say they’re still contenders. And in NASCAR, as you know, comebacks are always just one race away. Interestingly, there might be a reason for the slump in form for not only Keselowski and Busch, but other veterans as well.

Are road courses to blame for the veteran slump?

The rise of road course races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule has sparked debate about its impact on veteran drivers like Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski. In 2025, the Cup calendar features six road or street courses. Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen, COTA, Charlotte ROVAL, and the new Mexico City event. This is a dramatic shift from the days when ovals dominated the landscape. Notably, it’s changed the skill set required to win consistently at the top level.

This trend isn’t unique to Busch and Keselowski. Other veterans like Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin have also struggled to adapt. Meanwhile, the younger drivers and international stars like Shane van Gisbergen and Ty Gibbs are excelling on the road course. The new generation grew up racing karts and open-wheel cars, giving them a natural edge on twisty circuits. The veterans, on the other hand, are forced to relearn skills mid-career, with mixed results.

Keselowski and Hamlin have openly voiced their displeasure towards NASCAR’s shift towards road course racing. “We went from 2 to 6 road course races, possibly 7 next year. NASCAR was successfully built as a primarily oval racing series. Yes, TOO many road courses in NASCAR.” Keselowski said recently. Denny Hamlin had similar feelings. “I’m not a road course fan. I still believe we have too many of them on the schedule. Six is a lot, considering that we are NASCAR.”

The shift to more road courses has made the Cup Series more diverse and challenging. But it has also contributed to the perception that the old guard is slipping. For Busch, Keselowski, and their peers, the challenge is clear. Adapt or risk being left behind in NASCAR’s evolving landscape. What do you think? Is NASCAR really overdoing it with the road courses? And is there some other reason behind the veterans falling behind? Do let us know in the comments below.