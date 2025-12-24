NASCAR Insider Blasts Fans for “Being Mean” as Chris Rice Takes Heat Over New Point System Chaos

Essentials Inside The Story Once again, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs debate gains traction.

Chris Rice expressed confidence in a conversation with a NASCAR insider over the new points system.

The Kaulig Racing CEO clarifies his stance.

The NASCAR community has slammed the Cup Series playoff system for a while now, owing to which the sanctioning body finally went into action mode and assured them that changes were underway. However, fans held their ground, claiming the only way to generate more interest is to go back to full-season points. And once again, that chatter has gained momentum after Chris Rice’s comment. But don’t make the mistake of thinking he lacks defense.

Kenny Wallace is disappointed with fans

In a discussion with Kenny Wallace, the CEO of Kaulig Racing understandably did not fully reveal what the new points system for the Cup Series will be next season, partially because it might not yet have been finalized. However, Rice did claim that Wallace would like it, which triggered fans, though Kenny sees it differently.

“There’s a crowd out there that’s being mean,” he said. “They’re all over Chris Rice’s a*s, and that ain’t right. Chris Rice said to me, ‘You will like this new point system. You will like it.’ He didn’t say, ‘You’re gonna like it. I’m gonna make you like it.’ He said, ‘You will like it.’ And he was talking to me.”

The current playoff system is largely criticized because fans claim that the best-performing driver in a season doesn’t usually win, as the challenge goes on till the final race. This is the reason why many ask for a full-season points system, as was followed earlier, and how it is still followed in motorsports around the world, including Formula 1. But the fans’ frustration has seemingly crossed a limit, as Wallace said:

“I see some of you out there this morning after I was scrolling, you’re like ’36 full points races, or that’s it.’ What the hell does that mean? Well, you won’t get exactly what you want. Is that what it is? ‘If I don’t get what I want, I’m gonna leave.’”

However, there still might be something for the fans with the new system. Wallace hinted that NASCAR is attempting to solve the very issue that has been raised.

Although the chances of a 36-race point system are unlikely, there is a possibility that NASCAR might be attempting to solve the major issue that fans have been pointing out. Speaking on his Coffee with Kenny, he revealed that the new points system might not push the championship till the season’s final race.

“Mark Martin’s gonna be happy with the new point system… And Mark said if it’s more of a totality, like 30 something points races, and then you make sure everybody that’s got the points is involved. What you all are telling me was you didn’t like the people getting in on one win or just luck. So what we’re hearing is that they’re gonna get rid of all that,” he added.

The entire playoff system was once again criticized at the end of the 2025 season. Denny Hamlin, who won the most races throughout the season and was incredibly consistent, led a large part of the final race. However, a late caution saw the field bunched up, and he lost the race and the chance to win his first title to Kyle Larson. However, as Wallace hinted, this issue might not persist in 2026, and Chris Rice also agrees with it.

Chris Rice does not support one-race title deciders

Although the playoff does give other drivers opportunities as well, even the smallest mistake, or the tiniest bit of luck, can see a driver falling out of contention, even if they have dominated throughout the season (which is what happened with Hamlin in 2025).

USA Today via Reuters NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Firecracker 250, Jul 5, 2019 Daytona Beach, FL, USA Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice watches his driver Ross Chastain 16 during the Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports, 05.07.2019 00:22:16, 13011588, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR, Ross Chastain PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 13011588

Chris Rice, who was on the fans’ radar, also agreed with this. He claimed that track-specific performance can also play a role in this.

“I enjoy going back to Homestead, but we don’t need one race to make the difference,” he said. “We know going to Homestead, if Kyle Larson’s in the final four, who the heck do you think’s going to win. If Tyler Reddick’s in the final four, who the heck do you think’s gonna have a shot?”

All in all, it is quite apparent that the playoff system needs a change. At the same time, it is also understandable that having a full-season battle can sometimes result in the champion being decided early. Hence, NASCAR is looking for something in between. The new system is expected to be revealed in January; until then, the fans will have to hold on.