NASCAR Insider Breaks Silence on Chicago Street Race’s Shaky Future After 3-Year Gamble

In the summer of 2023, NASCAR roared into downtown Chicago for its very first street race. Dubbed the Grant Park 220, with Cup and Xfinity series cars weaving past Buckingham Fountain, along Lakeshore Drive, and under the shadow of skyscrapers, it was historic, it was loud, and it got people’s attention. Music festivals, rain scares, even a surprise street-side SUV fender bender managed by NASCAR cruise in 2024—it had all the makings of a summer blockbuster.

Fast forward to 2025, and the final year of the contract with Chicago looms. With road closures and permits negotiated, and a third event set up for the weekend, NASCAR fans and city officials are tuning in to hear what’s next. And now, for the first time, a NASCAR insider is finally talking about the stakes, success, and possible speed bumps coming down the road.

Chicago Street racing has positive signs for the community

For three summers running now, NASCAR street-legal stock cars have zoomed through downtown Chicago. Cup and Xfinity cars are set to barrel past and speed alongside towering buildings in a spectacle that’s as urban as it is electric. But behind all the adrenaline is a looming question: Will the Chicago Street race return after 2025?

The current agreement between NASCAR and the city expires after this year, though there are options to extend. And no one’s been more plugged into the conversation than Julie Giese, President of the Chicago Street races. She’s not just an executive; she’s a local now. Giese moved to Chicago to make this event work, attending neighborhood meetings, answering questions, and building long-term connections with the community.

NASCAR has managed to speed up more than just the racing; the actual build of the Chicago Street course has gotten quicker each time. According to Julie, the construction time this year was slashed by 42% compared to the original setup in 2023. With a later start than usual, some folks even wondered, asking half jokingly if the crew would finish in time.

As the checkered flag approaches this weekend, Julie says the signs of success are clear for a return. She told Racer.com, “It drives economic impact and tourism to the city of Chicago, as well as [being] a commercial for the entire weekend on an international television for the city. Then for us, it’s bringing NASCAR to a new audience. That first year, over 80% of our attendees were at their very first NASCAR race. Last year, I believe it was close to 70. We’re tracking in and around that area again this year.” There’s no doubt that Julie wants the race to return, and she makes a compelling case. But while that is still up in the air, the improvements made to their possible final iteration are quite commendable.

One of the cool things about having a street course is that it can evolve each year based on feedback. This time around, NASCAR made a big effort to bring key players and experiences closer together, cutting down on all the walking. Better sightlines and more accessible vantage points were also a priority, because let’s be honest, everyone wants to catch that perfect shot of the cars ripping by. And in a move families will love, kids 12 and under get it free all weekend!

But it wasn’t just about attendance. NASCAR’s deeper involvement in local communities has also made an impact. Julie proudly shared, “I think those are the two big metrics. Obviously, [NASCAR] working with all the different neighborhoods across the city, the community engagement of over $5 million in initiatives over these three years from a giveback perspective. That’s something I enjoy most about NASCAR, and working in NASCAR is the work done in the communities where we race. Chicago is no different.” And it’s not just the City that’s found a groove; drivers have too.

July 2, 2023, Chicago, Illinois, USA: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Driver, Shane van Gisbergen 91 races for position through the city streets for the Inaugural Grant Park 220 on the Chicago Street Course.

Back in 2023, a largely unknown Kiwi named Shane van Gisbergen showed up in Chicago with no stock car experience and left with the win that stunned the NASCAR world. In his first-ever Cup series start, his fearless drive through tight corners and soaked streets made him an instant fan favorite. Talking to ESPN, the Trackhouse Racing driver said, “It doesn’t feel like it’s been two years. But so much has happened since then. Yeah, amazing. We had a really strong car there last year, too, and had the potential to win it again. I’m looking forward to getting back there. Obviously, I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for that track. So, it’s a pretty cool and special place.”

So while the long-term future of the Chicago Street race is not locked in just yet, its legacy is already being written in roaring engines, roaring crowds, and a growing connection between NASCAR and the City it now calls home.

Chicago teens race on NASCAR turf

While the NASCAR pros are prepared to hit the streets of Chicago this weekend, some younger racers got a head start on foot-powered wheels. Ahead of the big event, teens from across the city took over a portion of DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 13th annual X-Stream Push Kart Derby, a homegrown tradition that’s become a highlight of summer in Grant Park.

This year’s winning team, representing Columbus Park, built their car in just three days and had the teamwork to match. 16-year-old Michael Curry said, “Like building the kart brick by brick by brick and building it together all as a unit, that really helped out chemistry and helped our believing in each other.” The course was the same stretch NASCAR stars will be racing on, but Thursday belonged to these DIY speedsters.

The derby started 13 years ago as a STEM initiative in Chicago Park District summer camps, and according to program specialist Sonica Ruiz, it has grown faster than anyone imagined. “Our first year, we had about a dozen parks, 12, and now we’re up to 38 parks that are racing,” she said. In 2022, the Park District partnered with NASCAR, providing the derby kids with access to the Chicago Street Race’s track and atmosphere. This year marked the first time they raced right on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

With over 300 children split into 20 teams and this year’s theme focused on environmental awareness, the energy was infectious. Ruiz says, “Last year, they brought NASCAR cars out to us, and this year we’re bringing our karts out to them. So we get to be on the ground. We get to see how the races look pre-race. We get a sneak peek. It’s very exciting.” And who knows? Maybe a future NASCAR Cup Series star just got their first taste of speed.