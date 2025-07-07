NASCAR Insider Calls for Bold Chicago Exit Before It Turns Into Another Coliseum Mistake

“The NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen cars and the IMSA machines will race along the shores of Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago, marking a truly historic moment for our sport.” Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior VP of racing development, said this when announcing the Chicago Street Race in 2023. Three years later, that once-bold experiment has become a summer staple.

The streets of downtown Chicago have transformed into a motorsports playground every July, offering drama, unpredictability, and that rare ‘city-meets-racing’ spectacle. But now, with the final lap of the original three-year agreement in the books, the road ahead is anything but certain. While fans, drivers, and stakeholders reflect on what Chicago has meant to the sport, some insiders are raising red flags. Is it time to hit the brakes before Chicago turns into another Coliseum-style misfire? Or should NASCAR double down?

Is it time for NASCAR to exit Chicago?

The 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend ended with a clean sweep by Shane van Gisbergen, who dominated both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races. Attendance remained solid, and the city’s downtown buzzed with a mix of race fans and curious tourists. Yet, beneath the excitement, the event’s future is under scrutiny as insiders debate whether it’s time for NASCAR to move on before the magic fades.

Jeff Gluck drew a parallel to the L.A. Coliseum experiment on the Teardown podcast. “Year two was like, ‘Okay, this is still cool and exciting.’ And then you got there in year three, and it was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I don’t want that to be the case here.” The numbers back up Gluck’s claim. In 2023, the Clash at the LA Coliseum saw a viewership count of 3.647 million. But in 2024, the number dropped around 60% to just 1.511 million. The ticket sales were low, with drivers promoting discount codes for tickets on their social media accounts for weeks.

The lesson? “Leave on a high note. If you leave on a high note, you’re gonna leave a lasting positive image in most people’s minds,” as Jordan Bianchi put it. This will help preserve Chicago’s legacy as a bold, successful experiment rather than letting it fade into routine. With the original three-year contract now complete and the city’s mutual options still undecided, NASCAR faces a pivotal choice. As the sport eyes new markets and fresh spectacles, Chicago’s 2025 edition may be remembered as the perfect moment to bow out, and besides oversaturation, Gluck also pointed out significant differences in the race held now and ones of the past.

This year’s race felt noticeably different. As Jeff Gluck observed, “The point is there was a bunch of things that were different this year.” The festival atmosphere that defined the inaugural event had faded. This year’s event had fewer grandstands. Then, there was only one concert (Zac Brown Band on Saturday) instead of a multi-act festival, and reduced hospitality space. This was a visible shift from the original music-festival-meets-race concept to a more traditional race weekend.

Meanwhile, the economics also weigh heavily. As Jordan Bianchi pointed out, these street races aren’t major revenue generators. “I think you said it best, it’s like a commercial for NASCAR. That’s what this is.” The Chicago event, which cost over $50 million to launch in 2023, was always about showcasing NASCAR in a top-three U.S. market and reaching new fans. However, with rumors swirling about a San Diego street race potentially replacing Chicago in 2026, the risk of over-saturating the schedule with street events is real.

San Diego set to become NASCAR’s next street course in 2026

NASCAR is on the verge of a major shift as plans for a San Diego street course race in 2026 move closer to reality. According to multiple reports, NASCAR officials and San Diego city leaders are in advanced talks to bring a Cup Series event to the city’s downtown waterfront. An official announcement is expected as soon as next month.

Even Jeff Gluck gave his insight on the development, “moving towards that.” The race would mark NASCAR’s return to Southern California after the closure of Fontana’s Auto Club Speedway, and the track is expected to feature a scenic route along the Embarcadero. It will offer dramatic views of the Pacific Ocean and San Diego’s skyline. Imagine that!

The move comes as NASCAR looks to keep its street race concept fresh and exciting, following the success (and recent rumored scaling back) of the Chicago Street Race. San Diego’s fun vibe and tourist appeal make it a prime candidate for the next big city-center NASCAR showcase. If San Diego is added to the 2026 schedule, it could replace Chicago, whose initial three-year deal expires in 2025.

This approach would prevent oversaturation, maintaining the novelty of street racing and avoiding the fatigue seen with other special events. Denny Hamlin, among others, has voiced support for the move. “I mean, sure, I guess. It seems like they’re really in favor of street races out. So if they’re hellbent on it, then San Diego seems like a destination to do that,” he said.

While the final route and race details are yet to be confirmed, anticipation is high. San Diego’s debut as a street course would not only shake up the Cup Series schedule but also signal NASCAR’s ongoing commitment to innovation and urban spectacle. What do you think of a move from Chicago to San Diego? Let us know in the comments!