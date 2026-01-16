NASCAR Insider Credits Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell for Reviving Fan-Fueled Chili Bowl Chaos

While most drivers wait for the NASCAR season to kick off, the likes of Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell never leave racing behind. Weeks before the Cup Series season kicks off at Daytona, they mark their presence at the Chili Bowl Nationals, held in Tulsa. The event, held on dirt, is quite popular amongst drivers of all categories, and features around 400 participants who battle each other throughout the week for 20 starting spots in the main event. But that’s not its USP.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The event is full of action, aggression, and over-the-top driving on the short track in the powerful cars. It is very normal to see some chaotic brawls, for which the Chili Bowl Nationals has made an exception. And a NASCAR insider credits those two drivers, Larson and Bell, with bringing that same fan-fueled energy to the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

How do Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell hype up the Chili Bowl Nationals?

“Okay, let’s have a little fun. Rivalries — friendly rivalries — make sports awesome,” Kenny Wallace said, as he revealed his plans to visit the Chili Bowl Nationals this year.

The Chili Bowl is known for its dramatic clashes and the eye-catching racing that takes place throughout the week in January. Until recently, the event did not feature a large sum for winning; it was only $2,500. For the drivers, however, it’s not about the prize money; it’s the statue, the Golden Driller, that the category winners take home. This is a prestigious trophy, showcasing the sheer skill and endurance a driver has.

While they’re not record-setters, both Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell have won the Golden Driller thrice in their career so far. Understandably, they would want to outscore each other, and this is exactly where the event gets more interesting, Kenny Wallace feels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on social media, he claimed that Larson and Bell’s involvement in the Chili Bowl and the battle for the fourth Golden Driller also gets the fans involved. This, he claims, hypes up the event further.

“In the press conference early this week, they asked Kyle Larson about racing in Chili Bowl, and the question was brought up about Christopher Bell. Kyle Larson said, ‘I want to get that fourth Chili Bowl win before Christopher Bell does.’ I thought it was awesome, because now the fans will get involved, and they will make this event more exciting as the years go on,” Wallace said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Naturally, the rivalry between Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell adds a storyline that fans can emotionally invest in. This, in turn, raises Chili Bowl’s standards beyond just another race.

More than anyone else, fans always want to first see their own favorite driver up-close, something they cannot get tired of. So Wallace’s comments are a thank-you note to both Larson and Bell, as he believes their own rivalries have helped to revive and help the Chili Bowl grow and become more engaging every year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Larson has proven himself in the dirt multiple times. He is one of the most versatile drivers that the Cup Series currently has. But can he use his skills to edge out Christopher Bell at the Chili Bowl this year?

How have Larson and Bell performed at the Chili Bowl so far this year?

Kyle Larson has had a great start to the 2026 Chili Bowl Nationals, proving himself to be one of the stronger competitors. He finished seventh in Monday night’s Race of Champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, he managed to clinch a victory in the preliminary feature. He did find himself at risk of getting wrecked owing to some contact with other drivers on the track; however, he managed to keep his wheels on the track.

Getty KOKOMO, IN – AUGUST 01: Kyle Larson (57) Glenn Styres Racing (GSR) driver stares from the cockpit before practice for the High Limit Series Winged 410 Sprints, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Indiana. (Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“It’s good to be back in position for Saturday,” he said, after a successful Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Christopher Bell, he won the Race of Champions, the same event where Larson finished in seventh place. Skipping to Thursday, he managed to win both the heat race and the qualifier, making it a successful day in his books.

Both of the drivers have managed to pull off competitive results so far in this year’s iteration of the Chili Bowl Nationals, and as Kenny Wallace claimed, they also happen to be one of the reasons for the event’s popularity. But will either of them manage to take home their fourth Golden Driller? If so, who will it be?