NASCAR Insider Drops 3-Word Bold Verdict on Chase Elliott’s Championship Push

Last season’s playoff heartbreak still lingers, but Chase Elliott heads into Martinsville Speedway, yet again, with his championship hopes dangling by a thread. Back in the Round of 8, the No. 9 team has shown flashes of the old magic, but the margin of error is gone. And as the pressure builds, a NASCAR insider put Elliott’s entire championship fight into perspective with just three striking words.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Six playoff titans set the stage for a Martinsville clash

Appearing on a recent episode of the Dirty Mo Media, NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace put it bluntly, “Martinsville is going to be exciting, and Chase Elliott is 62 points out. So no doubt, he’s gotta win.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Scheduled for Sunday, the Xfinity 500 marks the deciding showdown for the final two spots in the Championship 4. With Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe already locked into Phoenix, only six elite playoff contenders are there fighting for it: Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott. But Elliott’s path seems to be a bit clear.

Every one of these six drivers has won at Martinsville before, making this a field of proven short-track masters. Blaney stands as the two-time defending Xfinity 500 winner. And of all the drivers, for Elliott, this race is a test of total resolve.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirty Mo Media (@dirtymomedia) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Being in the last spot in the playoff standings, only a win can save his championship dreams. Despite tough luck and early setbacks this season, Elliott’s track stats showcase his knack for surging at the right time (something he will need to do at Sunday’s race).

AD

Numberwise, the Hendrick Motorsports driver looks decent with 1 win, 8 top fives, 13 top tens, and an average finish of 11.7 in 20 Martinsville starts.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With spectacular comebacks and fan support fueling his effort, the #9 team faces the pressure not of points but the weight of a legacy on the line. As the laps wind down in Ridgeway, Virginia, all eyes will turn to see which of these playoff titans grasps glory and which succumb to heartbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will it be another Elliott miracle, or will one of his rivals seize the moment? The stakes have rarely been higher at Martinsville.

Kyle Petty doesn’t hold back on Chase Elliott’s Martinsville chances

Chase Elliott arrives at Martinsville facing one of the most challenging assignments of his Cup Series career, and veteran NASCAR analyst Kyle Petty is not sugarcoating the challenge.

Elliott, after a costly wreck at Talladega and a string of playoff frustrations, has only one route to Phoenix. Either win at Martinsville or watch the championship battle unfold from the sidelines.

Petty assessed Elliott’s predicament by saying, “We know that the Hendrick organization can do it. The problem is right now, Joe Gibbs Racing is as hot as they’ve ever been.”

Indeed, JGR’s dominance has put two drivers – Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe – in the Championship 4 spots. Plus, with Christopher Bell too in the mix, Hamlin and Briscoe will work to ensure that Bell too qualifies for the championship race.

Petty pointed out the odds stacked against Elliott. To seize a win, the #9 team must overcome not just fierce Penske rivals like Logano and Blaney but also a squadron of JGR Toyotas seemingly unbeatable in high-stakes moments.

The stats paint a sobering picture. Elliott has logged just one win since 2023 and his lone Martinsville victory came in the 2020 playoff race, along with eight top-5 finishes and an average result near 11th after 20 starts.

“You’re going to have to go through three Gibbs cars to win the race,” Petty emphasized, referencing JGR’s relentless defense of their playoff turf. Yet Petty, who knows a thing about dramatic racing, leaves an open window for surprise. “This is the cream of the crop. But it’s going to be incredibly hard… I’m not going to rule it out because these are top-tier teams.”

With Elliott’s back against the wall and Denny Hamlin standing as the biggest threat with six Martinsville wins, NASCAR fans brace for a must-win spectacle driven by desperation and playoff intensity. If any track delivers miracles, it’s Martinsville. It’s surely a place where legends refuse to quit.