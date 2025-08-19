NASCAR Insider Explains How Austin Dillon’s Richmond Win Wasn’t ‘Fluke’

“God has a way of putting that timing together,” Austin Dillon said after winning the Cook-out 400 at Richmond this year. But history is rarely forgotten at some NASCAR racetracks, where echoes of the past frequently resurface even after the checkered flag is raised, and a driver celebrates in victory lane. Richmond Raceway happens to be one such location for Richard Childress Racing.

Austin Dillon’s most recent victory, though won by a clear lead of 2.47 seconds over Alex Bowman, was more about the shadow of a race that slipped away the year before than it was about the champagne. Insiders immediately debated how much weight should be placed on the word “redemption” after the victory, with the narrative shifting from “villain to hero.” So let’s dive into what this insider had to say.

Richmond victory brings back old ghosts for Austin Dillon

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway ended in controversy after the dramatic final lap finish blurred the lines between aggressive racing and reckless behavior. It came after a late caution, leaving the drivers to sprint for the checkered flag in a two-lap shootout. Joey Logano had taken the lead on the restart, but the 35-year-old aggressively pursued him. But what resulted was sheer chaos.

Dillon bumped into Logano’s car, sending him from 1st to 19th. And just seconds later, he clipped Denny Hamlin, forcing him into the wall. Soon enough, the No. 3 car glided on the track, and Victory Lane was the ultimate spot it reached to secure the first win of the season. He moved up from 32nd in points to a coveted playoff spot. But the memory of that night still lingers, and it wasn’t just NASCAR fans who reflected. The discussion swiftly shifted from applause to perspective on the Door Bumper Clear podcast. The question was initially posed directly by Karsyn Elledge: “Austin Dillon gets redemption after his controversial finish last year at Richmond?” But Freddie Kraft wasn’t entirely convinced. “Is it redemption? You kind of brought this on yourself last year,” he said.

A more balanced perspective was provided by Bob Pockrass, who hinted that the wounds from 2024 might never completely heal. “Even Richard Childress was trying not to think about last year. I don’t think they view it as redemption. Because they had a two or three-second lead when that caution came out last year… I don’t know that you could do anything that would provide them the feeling of redemption from what happened.”

Once the Richmond race was through and its aftermath ensued, NASCAR officials, led by Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer, brought forth a thorough review of video footage, spotter communication, and radio transmissions. Though hard contact is viewed as a part of motorsports, Dillon’s actions were deemed excessive. The ruling then allowed Dillion to retain credit for the win, but he was stripped of the victory of playoff eligibility. Further, his team was stripped of 25 points in driver and owner standings, dropping Dillon from 26th to 31st in the points. Additionally, his spotter received a three-race suspension, while Logano was fined $50,000 for unrelated misconduct on pit road.

Coming to this year’s Richmond, Dillon had a run of excellent results heading into the race, including three straight top-ten finishes at Bristol, Talladega, and Texas in 2025. The contention that he was acquiring speed and competitive form in the races that went before his “redemption” effort at Richmond is certainly reinforced by these top ten finishes. Kraft countered that Sunday’s win stood on its merits. “They were the fastest car,” he said. Pockrass agreed, adding that speed at Richmond has long been an RCR trait and said, “They’ve been the fastest car, and not just last year. But as an organization, especially in the Xfinity Series, they historically are usually pretty good at Richmond.”

Over the years, Richmond Raceway has seen steady success for Richard Childress Racing. In 193 NASCAR Cup Series appearances at Richmond as of 2025, RCR has recorded 11 victories, including three from Kevin Harvick, one from Clint Bowyer, five from Dale Earnhardt, and now two from Austin Dillon in 2024 and 2025. Consistency is another area of strength for the squad; at the 0.75-mile oval, they have recorded 40 top-five finishes and 77 top-10s. While on the Xfinity front, RCR has achieved 7 wins, 32 top-five finishes, and 60 top-ten finishes.

But the back-and-forth revealed the larger tension: was this victory a rewriting of history, or simply a new chapter? On social media, fans leaned into the humor of the debate, as Kraft noted, “I saw a tweet… he said, ‘Man drove that setup like he stole it.’” Dillon’s victory in Richmond may not ultimately make the pain of 2024 go away, but it does highlight the fact that timing and speed are still crucial. And this weekend, he had both.

Austin Dillon’s victory at Richmond Boosts Playoff Hopes

Healing what hurt big time last year, Dillon secured his sixth career NASCAR Cup Series race trophy after starting from the 11th spot on the grid. But the driver heaved a real sigh of relief after that playoff berth was secured. He led 107 laps on the final night, including the final 49, to finally grab that sweet victory. What is more is that it was the most laps led by the driver this season as he raced his way to the third race win in the closing weeks of the regular season.

“Man, that feels good. I wanted that one. Last year hurt badly just going through the whole process of it, but this one feels so sweet. Man, I love Richmond,” Dillon said after the Cookout 400. “I really wanted that one,” Dillon said after an emotional hug from his brother Ty, who finished 20th on Saturday. “Last year hurt really bad, just going through the whole process of it. But this one feels so sweet. Man, I love Richmond.”

The triumph occurred during a challenging period. Austin Dillon acknowledged that the race preparation was challenging. But wasn’t it all worth it in the end for the driver?