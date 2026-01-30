NASCAR Insider Heaps Praise on Roger Penske’s Diversified Racing Portfolio After Three-Peat Daytona Success

Roger Penske is more than just a business giant in motorsports. Winning the IMSA 24 Hours of Daytona for the third time in a row this year didn’t feel like a challenge for him. After six decades in the industry, there seems to be nothing that stops Penske, and veterans feel that he can continue winning championships across all of motorsports.

NASCAR veterans ride the Roger Penske success train

Team Penske’s racing portfolio is quite widespread. Apart from the NASCAR Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, they also run the NTT IndyCar Series and the IMSA SportsCar Championship, and the FIA World Endurance Championship. While Roger Penske does not run other series like the Outlaw Sprint Car Championship, veteran Ken Schrader feels that it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Penske win there as well.

“But if Roger decided he wanted to win the World of Outlaw Sprint Car Championship next year, I would not bet against him because he just.. he comes up with the resources to do it and he knows how to run a very successful business and how to put the people together,” he said on the Herm & Schrader podcast.

Through the years, Roger Penske has managed to build a strong empire in motorsports. Currently, his portfolio is so widespread that he can collect engineers and crew from multiple series and assemble them for a new series and dominate there.

Although there are quite a few team owners who have built such strong racing divisions, the resources that Penske has collected through the years set him apart. But Ken Schrader doesn’t fail to mention the other greats, including Rick Hendrick and Chip Ganassi, either. Yet, Penske is the one with the most diverse portfolio; hence, it is not a surprise that he manages to dominate in multiple series.

“So Rick and Roger and Mr. Ganassi have, I’m going to go with those three. Just because they’ve been so.. and Roger more than Rick, but Rogers and Chip have been more diversified as far as running so many different type of divisions. Rick’s run a lot of other stuff, but not full-time efforts like Roger has and Chip have. So, I mean, it’s not a surprise that Roger wins his third in a row,” Schrader added.

Imago AUTO – 24 HOURS OF DAYTONA 2026 NASR Felipe bra, Porsche Penske Motorsport, Porsche 963, portrait, PENSKE Roger during the Rolex 24 at Daytona 2026, 1st round of the 2026 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, from January 22 to 25, 2026 on the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, United States of America – Daytona BeachUnited States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xFabrizioxBoldonix

Roger Penske brings this excellence to his racing teams through the many investments he has made in the motorsports industry. There is a reason why they call him the business giant of racing.

Inside Penske’s motorsports empire

Roger Penske controls one of the most expansive portfolios in global motorsports. Of course, he owns Team Penske, which competes in NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA, and the WEC, as mentioned.

Beyond that, however, he also owns the entire NTT IndyCar Championship Series and the Indianapolis 500 track, creating an unprecedented level of vertical integration in racing.

There’s also Penske Logistics, but that falls a little out of the motorsports umbrella.

But it is quite apparent that, with the empire Penske has built in motorsports, he has all the resources he needs to absolutely dominate in any series he wants. Although he hasn’t been too outspoken about racing in global series like Formula 1, would he consider moving there in the future?