Erik Jones crossed the finish line 20th at Homestead-Miami Speedway. His Legacy Motor Club teammate, John Hunter Nemechek, finished 30th. Neither had won a NASCAR Cup Series race all season. Twelve days later, their boss, Jimmie Johnson, had a very different result to celebrate. Legacy had closed an $85 million investment round, and Bloomberg reported a $450 million valuation. The money would help the seven-time champion expand his team. But one NASCAR insider heard the news and remembered a deal that went terribly wrong.

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“I guess the first thing I think is DC Solar.” said Shawn Courchesne on RaceDayCT.

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In 2018, Ross Chastain was finally getting the break he had chased for years. A win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway helped him earn a full-time seat with Chip Ganassi Racing for 2019. DC Solar would sponsor the No. 42 Chevrolet. Chastain had the contract, a winning car and an entire season ahead of him.

Then, in December, federal agents raided DC Solar. The company was later exposed as the center of a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme. By early January, Ganassi had shut down the program for lack of funding. Chastain lost his ride before he could even start the season.

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RaceDayTC remembered how badly NASCAR teams could get burned when money they counted on suddenly disappeared. He recalled teams expecting financial support that never arrived as promised.

Nearly six years after Ganassi’s closure, even NASCAR’s most successful modern team was chasing unpaid sponsorship money. Hendrick Motorsports ended its partnership with Hooters in 2024 after the restaurant chain missed payments on Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet.

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Hendrick sued for roughly $1.7 million before settling for $900,000 in 2025. It wasn’t a fraud case, but another reminder that even familiar sponsors can leave teams short.

Legacy’s situation, however, is different. It has already closed the $85 million round rather than waiting on a sponsor to honor a future agreement. The investment came from wealthy families and included an increased stake from Knighthead Capital Management, Johnson’s existing financial partner. The $450 million figure is the estimated value of the entire team, not the amount invested.

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Johnson’s plans explain the appetite for capital. Josh Berry will replace Nemechek in the No. 42 Toyota, Jones stays in the No. 43, and Riley Herbst will run the new No. 84. Legacy also intends to open a new headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina, in 2028. Expanding a race shop is costly even before the cars become competitive.

But the money wasn’t RaceDayTC’s only concern. Johnson has also invited a remarkable collection of famous names into NASCAR.

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“When NASCAR was at the top, it was like you saw NFL players, NBA players coming in, kind of come in, and celebrities, you know, rock stars, whatever it might be.”

Real estate developer Bobby Ginn offers a telling example. He arrived as a NASCAR team owner in 2006, putting his name on a growing operation. By July 2007, sponsorship shortages had forced cutbacks, and Ginn Racing merged into Dale Earnhardt Inc. The grand plans had barely survived a season.

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Johnson, meanwhile, has attracted a 28-member strategic ownership group, including Bryce Harper, Andy Roddick, Darius Rucker and Guy Fieri. They bring connections far beyond racing, although they shouldn’t be confused with the investors behind Friday’s funding round.

RaceDayTC credited Brad Daugherty and Michael Jordan as outsiders who stayed committed, while questioning how many others would.

“And it’s not to say that I think the group of people that Jimmie Johnson has brought in are the type of people to do that.”

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There is no evidence of anything improper about Legacy’s investment. Yet the team’s 2026 finishes explain why the next chapter matters. Jones ended 23rd in points and Nemechek 29th. Johnson now has more money, another car and a bigger ownership circle. What he doesn’t have yet is proof that any of it can put Legacy in victory lane.