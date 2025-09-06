NASCAR Insider Raises Eyebrows at Michael Jordan’s Moves With 23XI Star

Michael Jordan’s presence in NASCAR has always been larger than life. Literally and figuratively! As co-owner of 23XI Racing, the NBA legend brought star power, deep pockets, and a winning mindset to the Cup Series. His partnership with Denny Hamlin has already produced victories, with Tyler Reddick emerging as one of the team’s brightest stars. On track, Reddick’s aggressive style has kept 23XI in the headlines, just look at his second-place finish in the Southern 500, while off track, Jordan’s involvement adds a unique dynamic.

Fans have seen Jordan at the track celebrating, motivating, and yes, sometimes interacting with his drivers in ways that spark conversation. But lately, it’s not Reddick’s performance behind the wheel that’s drawing chatter. Instead, it’s how Jordan shows his support, and not everyone sees it the same way.

Michael Jordan’s hands-on style with Tyler Reddick

On the Rubbin is Racing podcast, Barstool’s Large didn’t hold back. “I hate the way Jordan touches Tyler Reddick, like he’s an infant. Comes over and he sort of like tosses his hair. Yeah, like he’s a [ventriloquist] dummy,” Large made his feelings known. For context, Michael Jordan stands at 6’6”, while Reddick is listed at just 5’5”.

The difference in stature makes their interactions look almost exaggerated, fueling debates over whether it comes off as playful encouragement or something more awkward. Tyler Reddick himself has admitted that he is nervous meeting the basketball legend. “The first time I met Michael. I was really nervous, honestly,” Reddick said. “You’re meeting one of the greatest to ever do it. I remember just being nervous and trying not to say the wrong thing or act like a fool or anything crazy.”

But it is amazing to see how far their bond has grown. In fact, as reported by FOX Sports on November 6 last year, Reddick is sure that if he can capture the title, he is certain of a bear hug from Jordan. The same one he received after his Homestead win. On that afternoon, Jordan called Reddick “a little kid.” Despite being in his late 20s, Reddick says it’s okay for the 6-time NBA Champion to call him that:

“[He] can do whatever he wants as long as we keep getting race-winning race cars like that and keep fighting like we have been this year. I would rather Michael say I’m a little kid than him say nothing at all. I’m quite OK with it.”

Coming back, Large also revealed that some of his perspective stems from personal bias: “I hate Michael Jordan. So, I’m a little biased. Because I’m a Knicks fan. I had season tickets when Jordan was the guy.” Throughout the 1990s, Jordan and the Chicago Bulls repeatedly crushed the New York Knicks’ playoff hopes. Most memorably in 1993, when Jordan averaged 32.6 points per game to eliminate them en route to his third championship. For Knicks fans, Jordan’s dominance left a scar that still colors how some view him today.

Not everyone on the podcast agreed, though. Quigs pushed back, saying: “I personally didn’t notice it, but I feel like that would be something Tyler Reddick hates and just has to pretend like it’s not a big deal.”

Whatever may be the case, one thing is rock solid, and that is Michael Jordan’s faith in his drivers.

Tyler Reddick turns Michael Jordan’s advice into fuel

Coming off Darlington, Tyler Reddick’s emotions were a mix of pride and pure frustration. Finishing second at one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks is no small feat, but for a driver hungry to break through, it felt like a missed opportunity. Reddick admitted he was sideways trying to push for the win, a gamble that didn’t quite stick.

But while Reddick was replaying every move in his head, Michael Jordan had a different perspective. The 23XI co-owner wasn’t just watching the laps. In fact, he was watching how his driver handled the adversity. According to Reddick, Jordan pulled him aside after the race and reminded him that near-misses are part of the climb. “He told me we’ll turn these seconds into victories,” Reddick revealed, noting that Jordan’s words immediately reframed the night.

That’s the intriguing dynamic with 23XI. Reddick isn’t just driving for a team; he’s driving for someone who built a career on refusing to settle for second place. Jordan’s competitive fire has seeped into the culture of the garage, pushing his drivers to demand more from themselves. And for Reddick, that mentorship has been invaluable.

Instead of letting frustration eat at him, Reddick walked away knowing his boss saw the bigger picture. Darlington could’ve gone south as early as Lap 1 after contact with Josh Berry, but instead, he fought back and nearly stole the win. That resilience is exactly what Jordan wants to see. Not just raw speed, but composure under fire.

So, while P2 stings in the moment, it also shows progress. Reddick now sits in 4th place in the standings with a 35-point cushion and carries a stronger belief that the wins will come. And if anyone knows how to turn close calls into championships, it’s the man in his corner: Michael Jordan.