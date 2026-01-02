NASCAR Insider Rattles Feathers With Controversial Verdict On College Sports

This NASCAR insider isn’t playing around. A lot of comparisons show college sports, especially football and basketball, growing far larger and more engaged audiences than NASCAR in the US, thanks to huge TV deals, packed stadiums, and deep regional fandom. It is no secret that NASCAR and attendance have declined over time, while marquee college events like the NCAA basketball tournament and major football rivalries remain pillars of American sports culture. And while NASCAR could use a page or two from its playbook, Kenny Wallace recently stepped into the debate, and his words hit hard.

Speaking on his Coffee with Kenny podcast on X, the 62-year-old veteran had his own rants about the concept of college sports.

“The more I think about it, the madder I get. College is the only dumbass sport there is where a group of people get together and tell you what team they think should be ranked where they are ranked. What the f—– that even mean? You all are just used to it, but you don’t realize how dumb you are.”

People both love and hate college sports for reasons that reflect Wallace’s frustration. Fans praise the passion, pageantry, and traditions, huge crowds, intense rivalries, student sections; and games that feel like community events, which create a sense of belonging and excitement you don’t always get in pro leagues.

At the same time, critics complain about perceived randomness and rankings, the commercial nature of big programs, and unstable rosters as players transfer, which can dilute continuity and fan trust.

But what ticked off Wallace more wasn’t the love-hate relationship but the possessiveness over teams.

“ Bunch of white-ass people, confusing, makes no sense, argue about it every year. My school, my state, well, the Missouri Tigers are the best. You know why, don’t you? Because they’re from my f—ing state. See, that’s the way you all sound. I’m here to make fun of all of you,” Wallace added.

Wallace’s point about college sports’ popularity has some grounding. Major college leagues secure massive TV contracts and revenues; for example, March Madness rights alone run into billions, and the Power Five conferences earn hundreds of millions annually.

College football frequently fills stadiums of 60,000+ fans, and the emotional investment of alumni and students fuels traditions that keep the sport culturally dominant.

In contrast, NASCAR TV has slipped from its higher numbers decades ago, highlighting how other sports, particularly college athletes, have sustained broader mainstream traction.

But the 62-year-old veteran may have other reasons as to why the NASCAR grandstands aren’t as full as they used to be.

Wallace calls out leadership amid ticket pricing rant

Kenny Wallace joined the debate over whether NASCAR fans are getting enough value for the price of race tickets. The 62-year-old veteran criticizes NASCAR ticketing pricing and weekend structure, arguing that both have reduced the overall fan experience and hurt attendance.

Taking aim at NASCAR top brass, Wallace didn’t hold back.

“Steve O’Donnell, my dear friend, if you’re listening to this, ‘You are the president of NASCAR,” he said. “Let’s get some practice in on Friday and Saturday. Let’s do some things. Let’s give, let’s give these, these fans a reason to get to the racetrack early.'”

While some entry-level tickets still cost $40-$60, most grandstand seats now range from $80 to $100, with premium events like the Daytona 500 exceeding $100 before fees. Compared to the mid-2010s, rising costs have made fans more selective about which races they attend.

Wallace stressed the bigger issue is scheduling. NASCAR has compressed practice and qualifying into short Saturday windows, leaving fans with less on-track action outside the main race. This has reduced weekend attendance, especially among campers and full-weekend spectators.

“So back in the day. Say, I don’t know, 15 years ago? When you went to the racetrack, you had a reason to get there on Thursday night. Now my track owner says that’s why. The camping grounds are not packed anymore,” Wallace added. “Because Cup practices at 4:30 on Saturday. Right now. And the times change for everything. Nothing’s consistent. Nobody knows what the f— is going on.”

With long-time concerns about NASCAR ignoring solutions, Wallace believes the sport needs to listen closely to the fan feedback.