NASCAR Insider Refuses to Count Out Denny Hamlin as Speculation Swirls Around His Racing Future

If there can ever be a wild rollercoaster of a year, 2025 was one for Denny Hamlin. The season surged to incredible highs and drooped to unthinkable lows like a restive pendulum for the NASCAR Cup Series veteran. All the incidents, ranging from Hamlin’s NASCAR lawsuit victory to the recent tragic passing of his father, Dennis, can lead one to rethink the racer’s future. However, a few NASCAR experts still hope for his renewed comeback.

Voices unite for Denny Hamlin’s future

In a recent episode of ‘The Money Lap’, Parker Kligerman was going over predictions for 2026. The discussion covered motorsports series all across the world, as Kligerman said, “Cup, O’Reilly, Trucks, F1, IndyCar.” But before Kligerman could start his round of votes, Landon Cassill uttered from the background, “Denny Hamlin.” And Kligerman nodded in approval: “Yes, well, Cup is easy. It’s definitely gonna be Denny.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This could be interpreted as an indirect show of respect for the presently grieving Cup Series driver. However, it is also a natural follow-up of Denny Hamlin‘s phenomenal 2025 season. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver came dangerously close to a Cup Series title after winning 6 trophies and smoking Phoenix Raceway in the Championship 4. Only an untimely caution with 4 laps to go and a four-tire pit call axed Hamlin’s 20-year-old ambition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🏎️ The Money Lap (@themoneylap) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Despite losing the championship to Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin still proved that he can persist amidst a rough-and-tumble situation. In 2025, he had to adjust to a new crew chief and also deal with the loss of a long-time sponsor, FedEx. Alongside his Cup Series campaign, he also fought the NASCAR lawsuit with Michael Jordan for 23XI Racing, or rather, the entire sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denny Hamlin’s conviction for a thunderous comeback was also evident in his own words. Immediately after the Phoenix heartbreak, Hamlin was visibly hurting. But he was also motivated: “I feel like there’s still some racing left. I can’t believe it’s over, but there’s nothing I can do. Suck it up, and it’s just another year.”

Nevertheless, 2026 will feel wholly different for the Cup Series driver, with a major chunk of Hamlin’s heart missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Probing the tragic loss

Since Denny Hamlin’s debut in racing, his family has been a strong pillar of support. Dennis and Mary Lou, his parents, worked hard in normal jobs, mortgaged their house, and went through countless struggles to raise Hamlin up the ranks of NASCAR. And an ailing Dennis Hamlin motivated Denny to capture the championship. Sadly, he could not achieve it for his father, and to make things worse, the senior Hamlin passed away unexpectedly in a house fire at 1137 Blacksnake Road in Stanley.

Dennis Hamlin, 75, and Mary Lou Hamlin, 69, “both suffered catastrophic injuries while escaping” the fire. Dennis was declared dead at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, and his wife was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem. Denny Hamlin posted an update on X that his mother’s health is improving.

ADVERTISEMENT

When firefighters arrived at the Hamlin house at 6:27 p.m. ET, they could see flames shooting out of the attic. They could not immediately determine what caused this blaze. “Due to the extent of fire and resulting structural collapse, the cause is currently undetermined. However, the investigation is ongoing,” Gaston County EMS said.

While Denny Hamlin struggles with his family’s misfortune, speculation builds up about his NASCAR career. Let’s wait and see if Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill’s predictions turn out to be right.