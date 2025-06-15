NASCAR Insider Rips Delusional Fans Over Mexico Meltdown Reactions

NASCAR fans have done it again, this time tearing apart Daniel Suarez’s epic comeback in Mexico City. While Suarez was pouring his heart into the wind, leading 19 of the 65 laps, battling chaos from the back of the field and celebrating with his teary-eyed wife, Julia Piquet, some fans rushed to trash the victory, claiming controversy.

Suarez didn’t just win; he conquered. After crashing in qualifying, starting in the 39th spot in a backup racecar and racing through rain, debris, and a late-race restart, he had sealed the deal in Victory Lane. But instead of applause, some fans on X came out ready to cry “rigged.” However, one NASCAR insider wasn’t going to let that happen. He stepped in with razor-sharp focus to call out the haters and put them in their place.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR’s Mexico City venture has produced drama already

First, let’s set the stage by breaking down the chaotic ending. At the climax of the Chilango 150, it came down to 2 men on a mission: hometown hero Daniel Suarez and breakout contender Taylor Gray. After surviving a chaotic restart, with just five laps to go, Suarez still held the lead when Gray threw everything he had at him through Turns 1 and 2. That was heavy contact. Suarez got forced off the asphalt and briefly into the grass, but he didn’t let Gray shake him. On the final lap, Gary lunged deep into the last and barely bumped his bumper. But Suarez held firm, stayed on the accelerator, and crossed the line by 0.598 seconds for the win.

AD

Those last couple of laps were fireworks, elbows out, and Suarez keeping his school under pressure. Just pure racing right there. However, on a late race restart, Daniel Suarez made contact with fellow driver Taylor Gray, pushing him off the track. Some fans believed that the restart was intentionally called to help Suarez, but Jeff Gluck denounced this theory with simple facts.

After the race, Jeff Gluck fired off this gem on X: “My replies went from “BS caution!” when Jesse Love spun, which *erased Daniel Suarez’s lead* and set up a late restart btw — to ‘rigged!’ after he won the race. So it’s “rigged,” yet NASCAR threw a caution that could have cost him the race?? So freaking stupid. FFS.” But what happened to Jesse Love?

Just as carnage ensued after Ty Gibbs and Connor Zilisch were involved in a massive stage 3 wreck, Daniel Suarez took the lead in front of his home fans and then pulled away with ease on the ensuing restart. He maintained about a one-second gap on Gray, but the caution came out again with seven laps to go after Love spun off the bumper of his old friend Sammy Smith in the final corner after a fierce battle. This restart could have proved detrimental for Suarez, but he held his nerve to take the win.

Taylor Gray, though super bummed about his race, still came forth and said he enjoyed racing with Daniel: ” Yeah. I mean, you know, I think just, again, I think the only thing that’s making this feel better is just that we have a good Wednesday, to be honest with you. But yeah, I mean, it was fun racing with Daniel; hard racing didn’t really—I didn’t mean to run him off in the garage right there.” Things seem to be fine between the No. 9 and No. 54 drivers; however, the fans did not think it was clean racing or officiating.

Fans vs. fans, who wins?

If you ever need proof that NASCAR fans on X are a unique species of chaos, this weekend delivered it on a silver platter. The moment Daniel Suarez pulled off the comeback of the season, a line was drawn in the digital sand: on one side, the conspiracy theorists were relentless, and on the other, fans who just wanted to celebrate NASCAR’s Mexico City return and Suarez’s win.

The “it’s rigged” gang wasted no time. According to them, NASCAR threw the rulebook because Suarez’s win was too marketable. One fan cried out an “invisible black flag,” while another suggested the No. 9 team got handed a “rocket rebuild” that no one dared to inspect. One even joked that Ty Gibbs and Connor Zilisch sabotaged themselves just to set up Suarez’s miracle win. Meanwhile, the voice of reason was outnumbered but not silenced.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Part of this fan base can be insufferable. Great race with a great ending,” one fan wrote, echoing the exhaustion of everyone who’s ever tried to enjoy something on the Internet, while another wrote, “That was a great race and a strong JR Motorsport car; nothing rigged about that.” Another summed it up even better: “You can’t win with those people. Nascar is amazing, but the fan base, unfortunately, is toxic as hell,” both literally and figuratively.

The comments were a NASCAR fever dream—accusations, sarcasm, and an occasional nugget of truth buried under the layers of pure rage. One user said, “Suarez sucks,” despite Suarez leading 19 laps and surviving a dogfight with Taylor Gray after starting dead last in a backup car. One fan rebutted with: “Social is so negative. People can’t be happy about anything.” And in this case, that ‘anything‘ was one of the hardest-fought, most emotional wins in recent Xfinity memory.

Moreover, some fans fired back, writing, “The NASCAR fan base in a nutshell lol. I understand you can’t/won’t say it because of your position. But I will. Most of them lack brain cells are are stupid as s—.” While another loaded the comment section with heavy claims, “NASCAR fans are the stupidest fans in the world,” and ” NasClown is lucky that 90% of their fans are REALLY LOW IQ.” Ouch, this one might hurt.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the end of the day, the reactions to Daniel Suarez’s win say more about the fan base than the race itself. Some saw a sort of fairytale ending, while others saw controversy. But that’s the nature of the sport—passionate fans, strong opinions, and no shortage of debate. Whether you’re cheering or questioning, one thing is for sure: NASCAR Mexico City got people talking.