NASCAR Insider Shares Memories of Ozzy Osbourne as the Rock Icon Is Laid to Rest

On July 22nd, the world of rock and roll lost a precious jewel. Ozzy Osbourne, a heavy metal icon and the lead singer for Black Sabbath, passed away at age 76. The ‘Prince of Darkness’ left his fans’ hearts heavy with songs like ‘Iron Man’, ‘Crazy Train’, ‘Paranoid’, and others. Yet metalheads are not the only ones weeping over the loss of this Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. A NASCAR insider also reflected on a special moment with the icon.

Several untimely deaths have rocked NASCAR this year. Ranging from Craftsman Truck Series team owner Shigeaki Hattori to 1960 Cup Series champion Rex White, the sport has lost many gems. Now, NASCAR reckons Osbourne to be one of its gems, too, with the brief but dazzling interaction he had with the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR pays tribute to the metal god

Ozzy Osbourne performed in his last show just this month in Birmingham. He and his band members resurrected Black Sabbath after two decades, with the Prince of Darkness seated on a black throne. After that iconic revival, Osbourne lost a hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease and years of spinal complications. Although the prince has passed on to a different realm, this realm keeps cherishing his memories. Among those memories is a 2017 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas. Osbourne and his son, Jack, served as Honorary Race Directors, commanding drivers to start their engines. Osbourne tweaked it a little, though: “Get in your f—— car and drive.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

This iconic comment fell right in place with NASCAR’s unfiltered and raw essence. The video clip capturing Ozzy Osbourne’s Texas words resurfaced recently in light of the legend’s passing. Journalist Claire B. Lang added to NASCAR’s online tribute to the metal icon, recalling her own interaction with him. Lang wrote, “My interview with @OzzyOsbourne in 2017 @TXMotorSpeedway aired on the NASCAR Channel in April of that year. Ozzy’s funeral was today in England.❤️I learned about Ozzy that day. He got up early, worked really hard and he loved his visit to #NASCAR RIP.”

Inside the interview, NASCAR fans could hear the Prince of Darkness speak warm words about their sport. Ozzy Osbourne told Claire B Lang back in 2017, at Texas Motor Speedway, “I mean, I’m glad I’m here because I’ve learned another thing in my life. When you don’t…you see it on the TV, but when you’re here in person, the people are so friendly. People are so nice. So far, no complaints at all.” Lang asked him, “Everybody who comes here for the first time wants to come back. Are you coming back, Ozzy?” Osbourne replied, “Oh yeah, absolutely, absolutely.” Although he did not come back for a big role, Osbourne was seen examining a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car with dewy-eyed curiosity during Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.

The reign of the Prince of Darkness has hardly ended, and Ozzy Osbourne has an immortal place in the world of heavy metal. While NASCAR remembers him, the sport also gears up for a music festival this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A melodious treat for fans

As if on cue, NASCAR has prepared something special for its fans still hurting from Ozzy Osbourne’s death. During the upcoming August 1-3 weekend, the high-octane excitement will reach the heart of downtown Des Moines at Iowa Speedway. Before the racing kicks off, NASCAR’s Iowa Fan Fest will be held on July 31st. Between 4 and 7:30 PM, the free event will feature racing-themed fun, local flavor, and exclusive experiences, including free Deardorff Sweet Corn for the first 500 guests.

The fun will not stop there, as the Hinterland Music Festival will kick off on August 1-3rd. Although located 30 minutes south of Des Moines, the musical treats will be heavy for fans. Tyler, the Creator headlines Aug. 1 with acts such as Clairo and Remy Wolf performing at the outdoor festival. Aug. 2 features Kacey Musgraves, as well as The Marias and Still Woozy. Lana Del Rey caps the weekend on Aug. 3 with Bleachers and Sierra Ferrell.

All this will culminate with a grand NASCAR Cup Series race, the Iowa Corn 350. Eric Peterson, President of Iowa Speedway, was enthusiastic: “There’s nothing quite like the energy of race week in Iowa, and NASCAR’s Iowa Fan Fest is the perfect way to kick it off. It’s a celebration of everything that makes Iowa special – corn, great fans, and a love for racing. We’re thrilled to bring the NASCAR spirit right into the heart of downtown Des Moines before our exciting weekend of racing, Aug. 1-3.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As NASCAR mourns the passing of Ozzy Osbourne, it tries to move on with its fresh events. The wounds may take time to heal, though, as the metal god’s impact was far-reaching. Long live the Prince of Darkness!