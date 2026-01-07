NASCAR Insider Shatters “New Era” Narrative, Warning Steve Phelps’ Exit Could Destabilize the Sport After Brutal Trial Fallout

There’s no second-guessing that NASCAR is at its most vulnerable right now. Say what you must about Steve Phelps, but the soon-to-be ex-commissioner of NASCAR, who worked in the organization for 20 years, has built this sport brick by brick. Stepping down isn’t as easy as it seems, and it may have dire consequences on the sport. Now, one NASCAR insider is peeling back the curtains on what could be driving the sport near the cliff’s edge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jeff Gluck stands against Phelps’ decision

Jeff Gluck, NASCAR’s most trusted journalist, laid the truth bare.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In fact, without Steve Phelps there, there’s a greater chance that this gets destabilized for a little bit,” he said. “I don’t see them necessarily filling that position. That was sort of a commissioner position created for him as he was looking at broader strategy.”

The comments about Richard Childress in the lawsuit sure did stir up a lot of resentment for the top brass, especially Steve Phelps, but it’s important to note that he wasn’t the target in the lawsuit.

There’s no doubt that on the manager side, the 63-year-old has commanded respect across the industry, so much so that the PGA sought him out as its commissioner less than a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vermont native proved adept at navigating crisis, stirring NASCAR back to the racetrack after only a brief shutdown during the COVID pandemic.

He was also comfortable operating in high-stakes boardrooms, playing a key role in securing the 2025 to 2031 media rights deal that significantly boosted revenues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Getty HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: NASCAR President Steve Phelps speaks to the media prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead Speedway on November 17, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

And he brought a forward-looking vision, championing bold events like the Los Angeles Memorial Colosseum clash and the Chicago Street race, both of which drew fresh eyes to the sport.

Surely his tenure wasn’t without flaws. At times, he appeared to underestimate or failed to clearly convey that NASCAR understood the seriousness of competition issues, particularly the violent impacts of the next-gen car. Yet that does not eradicate his work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now with NASCAR scrambling to find its next Steve Phelps, the sport may be on edge for a while. Hence, Gluck stands by his decision against Phelps’ exit, shattering the entire “new era” that hopes for a positive outcome that could come out of this.

“So, I’m not seeing where this is actually going to make NASCAR any better with the addition by subtraction. What it does do from NASCAR standpoint though is it takes away the person that was again the most bloodied and bruised coming out of the trial, right?”

But with Phelps stepping down, it raises more questions about who’s capable of filling those shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s next for NASCAR?

What comes next for NASCAR is less about reinvention and more about restoration. The lawsuit and leadership shake-up exposed fractures in interest between the sanctioning body, team owners, and fans, that can’t be papered over by strong revenues or flashy events.

Stability now depends on whether the sport can rebuild credibility at the top and present a unified direction after a period of public discord.

ADVERTISEMENT

That task falls squarely on Steve O’Donnell, who is expected to serve as the stabilizing force. Unlike his predecessor, O’Donnell has already shown a willingness to pair words with decisive action, particularly on the competition side.

His challenge will be translating that decisiveness into a broader vision that reassures stakeholders that the sport is listening and not dictating.

Behind him, Ben Kennedy’s growing influence suggests a longer-term succession plan quietly taking shape. NASCAR is unlikely to look outside its own walls for leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuity and not disruption appear to be the chosen path. That may calm internal nerves, but it also places pressure on the current regime to prove it can evolve without outside provocation.

Ultimately, NASCAR’s immediate future hinges on trust. If leadership can articulate where the sport is headed and back it up with consistent, transparent decisions, the turbulence of the past year may fade into a cautionary chapter rather than a defining one.