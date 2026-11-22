Every time the NASCAR Cup Series hits a stretch of single-file racing, the exact same fix gets floated across social media and garage hallways: pull the plug on SMT data. Critics argue that shared SportsMEDIA Technology feeds let every crew chief copy the fastest setups, braking markers, and throttle traces, stripping away driver feel and turning races into chess matches.

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However, veteran racing mechanic and technical analyst Bozi Tatarevic just dismantled that theory in a single afternoon, using nothing more than public video, engine audio, and a few dollars in computing power.

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Tatarevic laid out his case on X with a working prototype built from scratch, deliberately feeding his system zero official SMT streams and zero direct car telemetry. His premise was blunt. Modern data-extraction tools have advanced so rapidly that even if NASCAR banned shared telemetry tomorrow, well-funded race teams could bypass the restriction without breaking a sweat.

To prove how easily it works, Tatarevic took publicly available onboard windshield footage and paired it with the car’s engine audio and standard gear charts. By mapping how the camera views the asphalt through the glass and calibrating shift points from the exhaust note, his software reverse-engineered what the driver was doing behind the wheel.

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He then pulled overhead track photos from Google Maps, aligning the estimated telemetry against satellite imagery to reconstruct exact racing lines, turn-in points, and braking zones.

The resulting dashboard looked remarkably close to the real pit-box software teams rely on every Sunday. Using Kyle Larson’s onboard camera from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Tatarevic’s program generated continuous traces for speed, RPM, gear selection, throttle application, brake pressure, and steering angle. It went further, mapping corner-by-corner metrics like minimum apex speed, exit velocity, and optimal lap deltas against a race median.

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When fed Shane van Gisbergen’s onboard footage from Watkins Glen, the exact same pipeline reconstructed road-course telemetry just as cleanly, and it even synced transcribed team radio audio directly onto the timeline for added context.

Tatarevic noted that building the entire proof of concept took only a couple of hours and a handful of dollars in cloud computing. While he admitted in a follow-up reply that scaling such a platform for public release would be too expensive for one person to bankroll, his broader warning hit home.

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Cup Series organizations spend millions on engineering departments and supercomputing clusters; if NASCAR outlawed SMT, top teams would simply deploy industrial-grade versions of his video-and-audio scraper within weeks, leaving smaller operations even further behind.

More importantly, Tatarevic’s experiment arrives at a moment when NASCAR’s reliance on official telemetry sits right at the center of the sport’s biggest officiating and safety debates. During November’s playoff race at Martinsville Speedway, the Next Gen car’s softened front bumper became a weapon as drivers exploited brake-checks off the corners to damage the noses of rivals’ cars.

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When Carson Hocevar repeatedly brake-checked Austin Cindric, spiking brake pressure over 1,000 pounds, and Josh Berry pulled a similar move on Ryan Blaney, SMT telemetry provided the undeniable detail. Without hard data on brake traces and throttle lift, officiating intentional contact on short tracks would devolve into guesswork.

At the same time, telemetry has fueled plenty of friction when drivers feel officials apply the numbers inconsistently. Earlier in the 2026 season at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR hit Ryan Preece with a $50,000 fine and a 25-point penalty after reviewing team radio, video, and data from his incident with Ty Gibbs, an appeal RFK Racing later lost.

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That very same weekend, Kyle Busch avoided any penalty following contact with John Hunter Nemechek because officials deemed the SMT data inconclusive. That simmering distrust boiled over again during practice at Chicagoland Speedway in July, where Preece erupted on TNT’s broadcast after NASCAR forced an uncomfortable mandatory headrest adjustment to close a safety gap.

Between drivers questioning how officials interpret data and fans blaming shared feeds for stale passing, SMT makes an easy scapegoat. Tatarevic’s homebuilt tool strips away the illusion.

One cannot put the telemetry genie back in the bottle with a rulebook ban, and taking away standardized data would only blind race control while handing a quiet technological edge right back to the richest teams in the garage.